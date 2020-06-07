1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Lake County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One person died from COVID-19 during the 24-hour reporting period in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Lake County's total fatalities is brought to 211. No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Lake County had 25 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,940. Porter County had three additional cases for a total of 577. LaPorte County added two for a total of 457.

Newton and Jasper counties had no new cases reported. Their totals stand at 81 and 75, respectively.

There were 11 more fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,121. New deaths were reported between May 18 and Saturday.

Indiana added 417 new cases for a total of 37,397. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists 13 patients currently hospitalized and 388 people recovered.