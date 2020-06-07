1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Lake County

One person died from COVID-19 during the 24-hour reporting period in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Lake County's total fatalities is brought to 211. No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Lake County had 25 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,940. Porter County had three additional cases for a total of 577. LaPorte County added two for a total of 457.
Newton and Jasper counties had no new cases reported. Their totals stand at 81 and 75, respectively.
There were 11 more fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,121. New deaths were reported between May 18 and Saturday.
Indiana added 417 new cases for a total of 37,397. New cases were reported between Friday and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department lists 13 patients currently hospitalized and 388 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 738; Crown Point, 379; Merrillville, 311; Dyer, 256; Hobart, 243; Munster, 154; Schererville, 142; Highland, 116; Whiting, 111; Griffith, 90; St. John, 66; Cedar Lake, 52; Lowell, 50; Lake Station, 48; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
Total fatalities included: Crown Point, 36; Dyer, 27; Hammond, 16; Merrillville, 13; Munster, 13; Whiting, six; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Cedar Lake, two; Highland, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, one.
The health department lists 68 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department, which last provided statistics on Tuesday, reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 363 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals on Sunday: Portage Township, 239; Center Township, 157; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 36; Liberty Township, 25; Union Township, 22; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 10; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, four; and Jackson Township, two.
Total fatalities included: Portage Township, 14; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility lists 179 inmates and 107 staff that tested positive for coronavirus. Totals of 172 inmates and 94 staff have recovered. Six inmates have died from the respiratory disease, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 304,263 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with a 12.3% positive rate.
ISDH reports 26,824 tested in Lake County, 5,665 in Porter County, 4,737 in LaPorte County, 1,556 in Jasper County and 429 in Newton County.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.