1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

One additional COVID-19 fatality was recorded in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death was included in 17 new fatalities reported across the state, bringing Indiana's total to 3,213.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 2 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 308 in Lake County, 45 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 59 more cases for a total of 9,791. Porter County had 28 more cases, upping its total to 1,972. LaPorte County increased by nine to 1,302. Jasper County added four more for a total of 366.

Newton County remained at 152 cases.