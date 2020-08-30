1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One additional COVID-19 death was reported for the second day in a row in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death brings the county's fatality total to 296, and was part of six new deaths logged across Indiana. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 51 more cases for a total of 9,075. Porter County had 11 more cases, upping its total to 1,713. LaPorte County increased by three to 1,173.

Jasper County added two cases for a total of 320. Newton County increased by one to 144.