1 additional COVID-19 death reported in NWI
  • Updated
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

One additional COVID-19 death was reported for the second day in a row in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death brings the county's fatality total to 296, and was part of six new deaths logged across Indiana. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 51 more cases for a total of 9,075. Porter County had 11 more cases, upping its total to 1,713. LaPorte County increased by three to 1,173.

Jasper County added two cases for a total of 320. Newton County increased by one to 144.

ISDH reported 880 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 93,313. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists eight patients currently hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.

A total of 1,065,356 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 6.8% cumulative positive rate and 5.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 16 to 23.

The Region's 7-day positivity rates included Newton County, 8.5%; Lake County, 6.2%; Porter County, 5.6%; LaPorte County, 5.2%; and Jasper County, 3.1%.

ISDH reports 80,566 tested in Lake County, 23,470 in Porter County, 17,791 in LaPorte County, 4,814 in Jasper County and 1,315 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between Aug. 16 and 23.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

