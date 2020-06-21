1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Porter County

Porter County recorded one additional COVID-19 death, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The county has 37 people that have died from the respiratory disease. Neighboring Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties reported no new fatalities. Their death totals remained at 234, 25, 10 and one, respectively.
Lake County is up 44 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,400. Porter County added two more cases for a total of 636. LaPorte County had three additional cases for a total of 486.
Jasper County is up one case for a total of 91. Newton County remained at 88.
Indiana's case total is up by 393 for a total of 42,423. New cases were reported between April 13 and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
Indiana had five new deaths, bringing the state's fatality total to 2,350. New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.
The state listed another 190 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 525 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 814; Crown Point, 424; Merrillville, 358; Hobart, 274; Dyer, 273; Munster, 177; Schererville, 156; Highland, 142; Whiting, 121; Griffith, 111; St. John, 73; Lake Station, 63; Lowell, 59; Cedar Lake, 55; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 78 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department reported Friday 752 cases and 55 deaths deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 433 cases and 13 deaths.
Death totals in Lake County included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 30; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, 11; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 257, up one; Center Township, 178; Washington Township, 51; Westchester Township, 44, up one; Liberty Township, 26, up one; Union Township, 26; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 12; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13, up one; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 184 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 174 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 411,920 people have been tested for coronavirus, with a 10.3% positive rate.
ISDH reports 33,519 tested in Lake County, 7,831 in Porter County, 6,291 in LaPorte County, 2,176 in Jasper County and 612 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between April 13 and Saturday.
State officials announced last week any Hoosier seeking COVID-19 testing can obtain it through one of the state-sponsored OptumServe sites, regardless of whether they are at high risk or have symptoms.
Testing will be available at Carrie Gosch Early Learning Center, 4001 Indianapolis Blvd. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, according to the Lake County Health Department.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. 5th Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
