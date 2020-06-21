1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Porter County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Porter County recorded one additional COVID-19 death, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The county has 37 people that have died from the respiratory disease. Neighboring Lake, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties reported no new fatalities. Their death totals remained at 234, 25, 10 and one, respectively.

Lake County is up 44 coronavirus cases for a total of 4,400. Porter County added two more cases for a total of 636. LaPorte County had three additional cases for a total of 486.

Jasper County is up one case for a total of 91. Newton County remained at 88.

Indiana's case total is up by 393 for a total of 42,423. New cases were reported between April 13 and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Indiana had five new deaths, bringing the state's fatality total to 2,350. New deaths were reported between Wednesday and Saturday.