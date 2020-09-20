1 additional COVID-19 death reported in Region

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

An additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death was included in three new fatalities reported across the state, bringing Indiana's total to 3,281.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 318 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 46 more cases for a total of 10,217. Porter County had 18 more cases, upping its total to 2,059. LaPorte County increased by 11 to 1,367. Jasper County added two more for a total of 382. Newton County's total remained at 170.

ISDH reported 756 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 111,505. New cases were reported between Sept. 11 and Saturday.