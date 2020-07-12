1 additional COVID-19 fatality reported in Lake County

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

A single new COVID-19 death was recorded in Lake County, according to updated health statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death from the respiratory disease brings the county's death total to 249.

In neighboring Region counties, death totals stood at 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were four new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,567. New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Locally there were 62 new positive cases in Lake County, 13 in Porter County and seven in LaPorte County.

Jasper and Newton counties' totals rose by one each to 136 and 101, respectively.