1 additional Region COVID-19 death reported; state case count passes 51,000

One additional COVID-19 fatality was recorded in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional death from the respiratory disease brings the county's death total to 28.

In neighboring Region counties, death totals stood at 248 in Lake County, 39 in Porter County, 10 in Jasper County and two in Newton County.

The LaPorte County fatality was one of eight new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,563. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Saturday marked a second 24-hour reporting period in a row of more than 700 new coronavirus cases across Indiana. The total new reported Saturday was 793. New cases were reported between June 6 and Friday.