1 new COVID-19 death in Region; Lake County tops 11,000 cases
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Jasper County as the Region added 165 new infections of the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The Jasper County fatality was a part of 13 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,442.

New deaths were reported between August 1 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 42 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 103 more cases for a total of 11,088. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,325. LaPorte County increased by 37 to 1,633. Jasper County added five more for a total of 412. Newton County's total remained at 177.

ISDH reported 1,429 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 117,450. New cases were reported between Sept. 10 and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,140,897 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,408,475 individuals tested. The state has a 5.8% cumulative positive rate and 4.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 20-26.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were as follows: LaPorte County, 6.4%; Porter County, 5.7%; Lake County, 5.2%; Newton County, 3.1%; and Jasper County, 2.2%.

ISDH reports 100,516 tested in Lake County, 30,657 in Porter County, 22,715 in LaPorte County, 6,156 in Jasper County and 1,840 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 28 and Friday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

