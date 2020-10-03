1 new COVID-19 death in Region; Lake County tops 11,000 cases

One new COVID-19 death was reported in Jasper County as the Region added 165 new infections of the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The Jasper County fatality was a part of 13 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,442.

New deaths were reported between August 1 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 327 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 42 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 103 more cases for a total of 11,088. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,325. LaPorte County increased by 37 to 1,633. Jasper County added five more for a total of 412. Newton County's total remained at 177.