UPDATE: 1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state total tops 200

Lake County health officials reported one more death Wednesday from COVID-19 as the number of positive cases in Indiana approached 3,000, state data showed.

Seventeen people in Northwest Indiana have died after being diagnosed with the disease, including 12 in Lake County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The total number of Hoosiers who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by about 17%, from 173 on Tuesday to 203 on Wednesday, data showed.

Lake County recorded 43 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 461. That was a 10% increase from Tuesday's total of 418 confirmed cases.

Porter County had 80 cases Wednesday, up from 77 a day earlier, according to data released by the county Health Department. The cases include 12 patients who have been hospitalized and 28 who have recovered, county officials said.

In LaPorte County, the number of confirmed cases rose by three, from 25 on Tuesday to 28 on Wednesday.

Newton and Jasper counties recorded no change from the day before in the number of positive cases, with six and 14, respectively.