UPDATE: 1 new COVID-19 death reported in Lake County; state total tops 200

Lake County health officials reported one more death Wednesday from COVID-19 as the number of positive cases in Indiana approached 3,000, state data showed.
Seventeen people in Northwest Indiana have died after being diagnosed with the disease, including 12 in Lake County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to data released by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of Hoosiers who have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19 increased by about 17%, from 173 on Tuesday to 203 on Wednesday, data showed.
Lake County recorded 43 new confirmed cases Wednesday, bringing the total to 461. That was a 10% increase from Tuesday's total of 418 confirmed cases.
Porter County had 80 cases Wednesday, up from 77 a day earlier, according to data released by the county Health Department. The cases include 12 patients who have been hospitalized and 28 who have recovered, county officials said.
In LaPorte County, the number of confirmed cases rose by three, from 25 on Tuesday to 28 on Wednesday.
Newton and Jasper counties recorded no change from the day before in the number of positive cases, with six and 14, respectively.
To the east, St. Joseph County had a total of 142 confirmed cases, up from 129 on Tuesday. The county has reported one death.
Lake County remained second to Marion County for the highest number of confirmed cases. Marion County had 2,290 positive cases Wednesday, along with 58 deaths.
Lake County's data included cases in Gary and East Chicago, which operate their own health departments separate from the county Health Department, state officials said.
At least 30,869 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana, including 2,275 in Lake County, 671 in Porter County, 431 in LaPorte County, 42 in Newton County and 181 in Jasper County. By comparison, 10,963 tests have been reported in Marion County.
Data released by the State Health Department does not include the number of people who have recovered from the disease.
Health officials are urging residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach and loss of taste or smell.
Staff at local health departments investigate each positive case by attempting to determine where a person was when symptoms began and attempting to reach out to people in contact with the patient, officials said.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected nearly 400,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.