 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
1 new COVID-19 death reported in LaPorte County
topical alert urgent

1 new COVID-19 death reported in LaPorte County

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

One additional person died from COVID-19 in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The death was a part of three new fatalities reported across Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,354.

New deaths were reported between Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 52 more cases for a total of 10,618. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,185. LaPorte County increased by 30 to 1,474. Jasper County added three more for a total of 399. Newton County's total remained at 173.

ISDH reported 921 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 117,450. New cases were reported Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,846 people recovered.

A total of 2,012,675 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,358,860 individuals tested. The state has an 8.6% cumulative positive rate and 6.7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 14-20.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Porter County, 5.7%; Lake County, 4.6%; LaPorte County, 2.8%; Newton County, 2.6%; and Jasper County, 2.1%.

ISDH reports 97,009 tested in Lake County, 29,528 in Porter County, 21,653 in LaPorte County, 5,995 in Jasper County and 1,758 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between July 21 and Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Gallery: Popular events canceled or postponed this year

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

Related to this story

Most Popular

Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases
Jasper County News

Indiana tops 100,000 COVID 19 cases

  • Updated

Nearly 600 new COVID-19 cases across Indiana pushed the state past 100,000 overall, according to updated statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Watch Now: Related Video

VIDEO: Alleged animal abuse at Fair Oaks Farms

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts