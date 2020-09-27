1 new COVID-19 death reported in LaPorte County

One additional person died from COVID-19 in LaPorte County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The death was a part of three new fatalities reported across Indiana, bringing the state's tally to 3,354.
New deaths were reported between Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
In NWI, death totals stood at 323 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 41 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
ISDH listed another 226 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 52 more cases for a total of 10,618. Porter County had 20 more cases, upping its total to 2,185. LaPorte County increased by 30 to 1,474. Jasper County added three more for a total of 399. Newton County's total remained at 173.
ISDH reported 921 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 117,450. New cases were reported Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,846 people recovered.
A total of 2,012,675 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,358,860 individuals tested. The state has an 8.6% cumulative positive rate and 6.7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 14-20.
The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Porter County, 5.7%; Lake County, 4.6%; LaPorte County, 2.8%; Newton County, 2.6%; and Jasper County, 2.1%.
ISDH reports 97,009 tested in Lake County, 29,528 in Porter County, 21,653 in LaPorte County, 5,995 in Jasper County and 1,758 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between July 21 and Saturday.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
