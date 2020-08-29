1 new Region COVID-19 death reported; Lake County tops 9,000 cases

One additional COVID-19 death was reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The death brings the county's fatality count to 295, and was part of eight new deaths logged across Indiana. New deaths were reported between Aug. 23 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 43 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
ISDH listed another 219 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County pushed past 9,000 overall cases, adding 79 more for a total of 9,024. Porter County had 36 more cases, upping its total to 1,702. LaPorte County increased by 16 to 1,170.
Jasper County added eight cases for a total of 318. Newton County increased by two to 142.
ISDH reported 1,140 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 92,434. New cases were reported between Aug. 12 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department lists eight patients currently hospitalized and 1,400 people recovered.
A total of 1,055,793 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 6.8% total positive rate and 5.3% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 15 to 22.
Among Region counties, Lake County had a 6% 7-day positivity rate. LaPorte, Newton and Porter counties had a 5.7% rate. Jasper County had a 4.3% rate.
ISDH reports 79,872 tested in Lake County, 23,227 in Porter County, 17,625 in LaPorte County, 4,749 in Jasper County and 1,285 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between March 27 and Friday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
Gary SouthShore RailCats season
NWI Oilmen season
Crown Point Corn Roast
NWI Pride
Celebrate Schererville Festival
Dyer Summer Fest
St. Thomas More Fun Days
Crown Point Fourth of July parade
Highland Fourth of July festival, parade
LaPorte Fourth of July parade
LaPorte County Fair
Merrillville Independence Day parade, Gospel Fest programs
Whiting Fourth of July
Cedar Lake Summerfest
Crown Point Car Cruise
Portage Nativity Fest
Festival of the Lakes
Taste of Crown Point
Porter County Fair
Pierogi Fest
Great Lakes Grand Prix
Schererville Corn Roast
Lake County Fair
Prairie Magic Music Festival
Hobart Lakefront Festival
Hometown Country Jam
Peteyville
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.