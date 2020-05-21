16 more COVID deaths reported in NWI; number of cases statewide approaches 30,000

Sixteen additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Thursday in Northwest Indiana, including 13 in Lake County and one each in Porter, LaPorte and Newton counties.
The additional deaths bring totals to 162 in Lake County, 20 in Porter County, 17 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health and Porter County Health Department.
An additional 48 deaths were reported statewide, bringing the total number of Hoosiers who have died after being diagnosed with the disease to 1,764.
Another 149 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
The additional deaths reported Thursday occurred between May 2 and 20, state officials said. All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state department of health.
An additional 676 confirmed cases were reported statewide, bringing the total to 29,936.
Lake County reported an additional 64 cases, for a total of 3,087.
The Gary Health Department said Wednesday the city saw an increase of 18 cases from the day before, for a total 591 positive cases and 16 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department on Tuesday reported 257 positive cases and seven deaths.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following number of positive cases: Hammond, 533, up 13 from the day before; Crown Point, 326, up two; Merrillville, 269, up six; Dyer, 209, no change; Hobart, 198, up four; Schererville, 135, up one; Munster, 120, no change; Highland, 82, up two; Griffith, 74, up one; Whiting, 63, up nine; "unknown," 57, up one; St. John, 52, no change; Cedar Lake, 48, up one; Lowell, 43, up two; Lake Station, 40, up four; "other," 12, no change; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.
The number of deaths included: Crown Point, 28, up five from the day before; Dyer, 16, up four; Hammond, 16, no change; Munster, 12, no change; Hobart, 11, up one; Merrillville, 10, no change; Schererville, four, up one; Lowell, four, no change; Highland, Griffith, Whiting, Cedar Lake, Lake Station, two each, no change; St. John, one, no change.
Porter County officials reported an additional six cases, for a total of 437.
Townships with more than 10 positive cases included 185 in Portage Township, 97 in Center Township, 47 in Washington Township, 33 in Westchester Township, 21 in Liberty Township, 19 in Union Township and 14 in Boone Township. Most of the cases in Washington Township involved inmates in the Porter County Jail.
An additional death was reported in Center Township. Death totals included 10 in Portage Township, five in Center Township, four in Westchester Township and one in Liberty Township.
LaPorte County had an additional 13 positive cases, bringing the total to 373.
At Westville Correctional Center, 177 inmates and 100 staff were COVID-positive, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
Communities with more than 10 positive cases included Michigan City, 92; city of LaPorte, 73; town of Westville, 15.
Newton County reported one additional case, for a total of 72.
Jasper County reported no change in the number of confirmed cases, which was 48.
Additional positive cases occurred between May 2 and 20, state officials said.
A total of 202,995 coronavirus tests have been administered statewide, with about 14.7% receiving positive results.
Totals included 18,824 in Lake County, 3,578 in Porter County, 3,004 in LaPorte County, 846 in Jasper County and 284 in Newton County.
The number of tests administered per 10,000 people in Northwest Indiana counties included 387.7 in Lake, 210 in Porter, 273.4 in LaPorte, 252.1 in Jasper and 203.1 in Newton. By comparison, 462.4 tests per 10,000 people have been administered in Marion County, which has seen a total of 518 deaths and 8,815 positive cases.
Newly reported tests occurred between March 18 and May 20, state officials said.
Hoosiers who have symptoms of COVID-19 and those who have been exposed and need a test to return to work may visit a state-sponsored testing site for free testing.
Testing also is available for those without symptoms who are at high risk because they are over age 65, have diabetes, obesity, high blood pressure or another underlying condition, and those who are pregnant, live with a high-risk individual or are a member of a minority population that's at greater risk for severe illness.
ISDH began hosting drive-thru clinics from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave. in Hammond, and Kankakee Valley Middle School, 5257 Ind. 10 in Wheatfield. The clinics will continue through Saturday.
To find other testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
