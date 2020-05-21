16 more COVID deaths reported in NWI; number of cases statewide approaches 30,000

The Gary Health Department said Wednesday the city saw an increase of 18 cases from the day before, for a total 591 positive cases and 16 deaths.

The East Chicago Health Department on Tuesday reported 257 positive cases and seven deaths.

The Lake County Health Department reported the following number of positive cases: Hammond, 533, up 13 from the day before; Crown Point, 326, up two; Merrillville, 269, up six; Dyer, 209, no change; Hobart, 198, up four; Schererville, 135, up one; Munster, 120, no change; Highland, 82, up two; Griffith, 74, up one; Whiting, 63, up nine; "unknown," 57, up one; St. John, 52, no change; Cedar Lake, 48, up one; Lowell, 43, up two; Lake Station, 40, up four; "other," 12, no change; Schneider, three, no change; New Chicago, one, no change.

The number of deaths included: Crown Point, 28, up five from the day before; Dyer, 16, up four; Hammond, 16, no change; Munster, 12, no change; Hobart, 11, up one; Merrillville, 10, no change; Schererville, four, up one; Lowell, four, no change; Highland, Griffith, Whiting, Cedar Lake, Lake Station, two each, no change; St. John, one, no change.

Porter County officials reported an additional six cases, for a total of 437.