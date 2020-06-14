2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Lake County recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
A total of 230 people in the county have died from the respiratory disease. No new deaths were reported in neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. The other counties' fatality totals are 35, 24, 10 and one, respectively.
Lake County added 24 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,133. Porter County had two more for a total of 601. LaPorte County had three more for a total of 470.
Jasper County recorded one additional case, bringing its total to 83. Newton County's total remained at 87.
There were nine more fatalities across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,240 deaths. New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.
The state continues inching closer toward 40,000 cases. With 407 new cases, the total stands at 39,909. New cases were reported between May 24 and Saturday.
ISDH classifies 182 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists 11 patients currently hospitalized and 466 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 775; Crown Point, 394; Merrillville, 339; Dyer, 262; Hobart, 256; Munster, 165; Schererville, 147; Highland, 125; Whiting, 117; Griffith, 95; St. John, 69; Lake Station, 56; Lowell, 55; Cedar Lake, 54; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 76 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department on Friday reported 729 cases and 51 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department on Thursday reported 389 cases and 13 deaths.
Total fatalities included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 29; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, nine; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals on Sunday: Portage Township, 243; Center Township, 168; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 39; Liberty Township, 25; Union Township, 25; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 10; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Fatalities included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 178 inmates and 93 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 348,391 people have been tested for coronavirus, with an 11.5% positive rate.
ISDH reports 29,512 tested in Lake County, 6,451 in Porter County, 5,495 in LaPorte County, 1,739 in Jasper County and 487 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 11 and Saturday.
