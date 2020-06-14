2 additional COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County recorded two more COVID-19 fatalities, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 230 people in the county have died from the respiratory disease. No new deaths were reported in neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. The other counties' fatality totals are 35, 24, 10 and one, respectively.

Lake County added 24 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,133. Porter County had two more for a total of 601. LaPorte County had three more for a total of 470.

Jasper County recorded one additional case, bringing its total to 83. Newton County's total remained at 87.

There were nine more fatalities across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,240 deaths. New deaths were reported between Tuesday and Saturday.

The state continues inching closer toward 40,000 cases. With 407 new cases, the total stands at 39,909. New cases were reported between May 24 and Saturday.