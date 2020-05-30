2 more COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

Two more lives were lost to COVID-19 across NWI, according to updated data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
One death each occurred in Lake and Porter counties, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.
New deaths logged by ISDH were reported between May 17 and Friday.
There were 13 more deaths across Indiana reported, bringing the state's total to 1,958.
Total deaths in Region counties include 186 in Lake County, 25 in Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Lake County's total cases increased to 3,573, up 79 from the previous day. Porter County's increased by 18 to 541. LaPorte County is up six more cases for a total of 430.
Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 66. Newton County's count remained unchanged at 77.
The Porter County Health Department lists 14 patients currently hospitalized and 338 people recovered.
ISDH announced 693 new positive cases across the state for a total of 34,211. New cases were reported between April 19 and Friday.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 667; Crown Point, 355; Merrillville, 293; Hobart, 225; Dyer, 223; Schererville, 138; Munster, 133; Highland, 106; Griffith, 87; Whiting, 91; St. John, 61; Cedar Lake, 52; Lowell, 52; Lake Station 46; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department lists 64 cases as "unknown" and 15 as "other."
Total fatalities included: Crown Point, 32; Dyer, 24; Hammond, 16; Munster, 13; Merrillville, 12; Hobart, 11; Schererville, five; Lowell, four; Griffith, three; Highland, two; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station two; Whiting, two; and St. John, one.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 220, up nine; Center Twp., 143, up six; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 35, no change; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 22, no change; Boone Township, 16, up one; Porter Township, 10, no change; Morgan Township, seven, no change; Pleasant Township, seven, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total fatalities included: Portage Township, 12, no change; Center Township, eight, up one; Westchester Township, four, no change; and Liberty Township, one, no change.
The LaPorte County Health Department reported the following community totals: Michigan City, 108; LaPorte, 98; Westville, 18; Rolling Prairie, four; Union Mills, four; Hanna, three; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; Mill Creek, two; and Wanatah, one.
The health department has 175 total cases logged for the Westville Correctional Facility, which accounts for over half of the county's total cases. Seven cases are reported at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
A total of 256,395 Hoosiers have been tested for the respiratory disease, with a 13.3% positive rate.
ISDH reports 23,007 tested in Lake County, 4,673 in Porter County, 3,991 in LaPorte County, 357 in Newton County and 1,294 in Jasper County.
The state department of health will host a drive-thru testing clinic from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Sunday at Miller School, 6530 New Hampshire Ave., Hammond.
