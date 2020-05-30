2 more COVID-19 deaths reported across NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Two more lives were lost to COVID-19 across NWI, according to updated data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

One death each occurred in Lake and Porter counties, according to ISDH and the Porter County Health Department.

New deaths logged by ISDH were reported between May 17 and Friday.

There were 13 more deaths across Indiana reported, bringing the state's total to 1,958.

Total deaths in Region counties include 186 in Lake County, 25 in Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Lake County's total cases increased to 3,573, up 79 from the previous day. Porter County's increased by 18 to 541. LaPorte County is up six more cases for a total of 430.

Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 66. Newton County's count remained unchanged at 77.

The Porter County Health Department lists 14 patients currently hospitalized and 338 people recovered.

ISDH announced 693 new positive cases across the state for a total of 34,211. New cases were reported between April 19 and Friday.