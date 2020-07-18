2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; county case total tops 6,000

Lake County reported two more COVID-19 deaths and topped 6,000 positive cases, according to updated health statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The additional deaths bring the county's fatality total from the respiratory disease to 254. One hundred new cases brought the county's total to 6,083.
In neighboring Region counties, death totals stood at 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
There were 17 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,627. New deaths were reported between May 20 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Porter County added five more cases, bringing its total to 931. LaPorte County increased by 14 to 684. Jasper County had eight additional cases for a total of 158. Newton County remained at 101 cases.
ISDH reported 855 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state past 55,000 and bringing the total to 55,654. New cases were reported between Wednesday and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 757 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department no longer reports community totals on its website. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 588 cases earlier this week, the latest data available. Its death total was 14, no change.
The Gary Health Department on Monday reported 866 positive COVID-19 cases and 59 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 350; Center Township, 261; Westchester Township, 75; Washington Township, 62; Union Township, 46; Liberty Township, 42; Porter Township, 30; Boone Township, 19; Morgan Township, 17; Pleasant Township, 16; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, six.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 201 inmates and 109 staff who have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 614,455 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9.1% positive rate.
ISDH reports 49,879 tested in Lake County, 12,354 in Porter County, 9,808 in LaPorte County, 2,859 in Jasper County and 762 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between April 22 and Friday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH is hosting additional drive-thru testing through Sunday at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E Columbus Dr. in East Chicago, from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
ISDH will also host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. July 21 through 25 at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
