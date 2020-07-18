2 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; county case total tops 6,000

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Lake County reported two more COVID-19 deaths and topped 6,000 positive cases, according to updated health statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional deaths bring the county's fatality total from the respiratory disease to 254. One hundred new cases brought the county's total to 6,083.

In neighboring Region counties, death totals stood at 39 in Porter County, 28 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

There were 17 new deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,627. New deaths were reported between May 20 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Porter County added five more cases, bringing its total to 931. LaPorte County increased by 14 to 684. Jasper County had eight additional cases for a total of 158. Newton County remained at 101 cases.