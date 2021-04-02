2 more dead from COVID-19 in NWI; state records over 1,200 new cases

To date, 1,197,229 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,162,464 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 72,441 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,124,788.

ISDH also reported that 1,730,567 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,695,022 .

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.

Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will open Thursday at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.

Hoosiers age 16 and up can now make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.