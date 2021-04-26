2 more dead from COVID across NWI

Two more people were reported dead from COVID-19 across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data showed.
They included one each in LaPorte and Jasper Counties, according to statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Local deaths were included among five new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide. A total of 12,870 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date.
New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
A total of 1,519 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 950 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 205 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.
The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 86,316, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 52,386 in Lake County, up 75; 17,945 in Porter County, up 114; 11,380 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,556 in Jasper County, up three; and 1,049 in Newton County, no change.
As of early March the Porter County Health Department does note provide updated case totals on weekends. The department last reported 17,831 cases Friday.
Across Indiana there were 702 new cases, pushing the state's count to 715,468. New cases were reported Sunday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,676 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,318 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.7% in Lake County, up from 6.4% the day before; 7.5% in Porter County, up from 6.9%; 10.2% in LaPorte County, down from 10.4%; 7.3% in Newton County, down from 7.4%; and 7.3% in Jasper County, up from 7%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated rose to 32%, data showed.
To date, 1,739,982 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,730,577 the previous day, according to state health officials.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments were available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.