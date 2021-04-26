2 more dead from COVID across NWI

Two more people were reported dead from COVID-19 across Northwest Indiana's five-county area, updated data showed.

They included one each in LaPorte and Jasper Counties, according to statistics provided Monday by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Local deaths were included among five new COVID-19 deaths reported statewide. A total of 12,870 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease to date.

New deaths were reported between March 16 and Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.

A total of 1,519 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 950 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 205 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County.

The total number of Northwest Indiana residents infected since the beginning of the pandemic more than a year ago increased to 86,316, following corrections to the previous day's totals.

County totals included 52,386 in Lake County, up 75; 17,945 in Porter County, up 114; 11,380 in LaPorte County, up 29; 3,556 in Jasper County, up three; and 1,049 in Newton County, no change.