2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Two more people died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities were included in nine new deaths reported across the state, bringing Indiana's total to 3,278.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 13 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 317 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 77 more cases for a total of 10,172. Porter County had 30 more cases, upping its total to 2,041. LaPorte County increased by eight to 1,356. Jasper County added five more for a total of 380. Newton County went up by three for 170 cases.

ISDH reported 1,104 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 110,759. New cases were reported between Thursday and Friday.