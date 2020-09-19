 Skip to main content
2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
topical urgent

Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Two more people died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The fatalities were included in nine new deaths reported across the state, bringing Indiana's total to 3,278.

New deaths were reported between Sept. 13 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 317 in Lake County, 46 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 225 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 77 more cases for a total of 10,172. Porter County had 30 more cases, upping its total to 2,041. LaPorte County increased by eight to 1,356. Jasper County added five more for a total of 380. Newton County went up by three for 170 cases.

ISDH reported 1,104 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 110,759. New cases were reported between Thursday and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,754 people recovered.

A total of 1,844,301 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,292,615 individuals tested. The state has an 8.6% cumulative positive rate and 6.7% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 6-12.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were Lake County, 5.1%; Porter County, 5%; LaPorte County, 4%; Jasper County, 2.9%; and Newton County, 1%.

ISDH reports 92,873 tested in Lake County, 28,034 in Porter County, 20,621 in LaPorte County, 5,737 in Jasper County and 1,688 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between June 4 and Friday.

The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

Concerned about COVID-19?

Visuals and Online Interactives Director

Kale is a photojournalist and digital producer with the Times. He is a Region native, hailing from Schererville. He shoots photos, writes feature stories and produces Byline, a Times podcast. Email: kale.wilk@nwi.com Phone: 219-933-3393

