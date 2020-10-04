 Skip to main content
2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Two more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

One new fatality each in Lake and LaPorte counties were included in five overall across Indiana. The state's death total increased to 3,447.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 328 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 43 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 more cases for a total of 11,161. Porter County had 22 more cases, upping its total to 2,347. LaPorte County increased by 20 to 1,653. Jasper County added two more for a total of 414. Newton County went up by one to 178.

ISDH reported 1,096 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 125,146. New cases were reported Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 2,012 people recovered.

A total of 2,166,366 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana with 1,418,063 individuals tested. The state has a 5.8% cumulative positive rate and 4.6% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects September 21-27.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates were as follows: LaPorte County, 7.2%; Lake County, 6%; Porter County, 5.7%; Jasper County, 3.8%; and Newton County, 1%.

ISDH reports 101,217 tested in Lake County, 30,869 in Porter County, 22,864 in LaPorte County, 6,202 in Jasper County and 1,850 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 6 and Saturday.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

