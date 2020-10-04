2 more die from COVID-19 in NWI

Two more people in the Region died from COVID-19, according to updated statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

One new fatality each in Lake and LaPorte counties were included in five overall across Indiana. The state's death total increased to 3,447.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals stood at 328 in Lake County, 49 in Porter County, 43 in LaPorte County, 11 in Newton County and three in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 227 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 73 more cases for a total of 11,161. Porter County had 22 more cases, upping its total to 2,347. LaPorte County increased by 20 to 1,653. Jasper County added two more for a total of 414. Newton County went up by one to 178.

ISDH reported 1,096 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 125,146. New cases were reported Saturday.