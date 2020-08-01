2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

Two more people died from coronavirus in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The two were part of six new fatalities from the respiratory disease reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 2,771.
The two deaths brought Lake County's fatality count to 269.
In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 41 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
New deaths were reported between Thursday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 200 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 59 more positive cases, bringing its total to 6,994. Porter County saw 19 more cases, upping its total to 1,169. LaPorte County increased by 18 to 818.
Jasper County had two more for a total of 199. Newton County went up by one for a total of 109.
ISDH reported 989 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state past 67,000 and bringing the total to 67,122. New cases were reported Friday.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 931 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Friday 727 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department on Tuesday reported 1,047 positive COVID-19 cases and 63 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 424; Center Township, 330; Westchester Township, 105; Washington Township, 69; Liberty Township, 60; Union Township, 59; Porter Township, 33; Boone Township, 23; Morgan Township, 21; Pleasant Township, 21; Jackson Township, 15; and Pine Township, nine.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 15; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility on Saturday had 202 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 758,606 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.8% positive rate.
ISDH reports 59,337 tested in Lake County, 15,675 in Porter County, 12,690 in LaPorte County, 3,341 in Jasper County and 929 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between May 6 and Friday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.
Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
