2 more die from COVID-19 in Region

A total of 758,606 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.8% positive rate.

ISDH reports 59,337 tested in Lake County, 15,675 in Porter County, 12,690 in LaPorte County, 3,341 in Jasper County and 929 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 6 and Friday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Avenue, in Gary.

Testing at those sites is available to anyone older than 12 who lives or works in Indiana, ISDH said.