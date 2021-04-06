2 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Two new deaths from COVID-19 were recorded in the Region's five-county area, according to updated statistics provided Tuesday by health officials.
Fatalities included one each in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to data from the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Local deaths were among 11 more reported statewide, pushing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the disease to 12,679.
New deaths was reported between Dec. 7, 2020, and Monday. All data are provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
A total of 1,476 COVID-19 deaths have been reported in Northwest Indiana's five counties to date.
County totals include 924 in Lake County, 269 in Porter County, 204 in LaPorte County, 46 in Jasper County and 33 in Newton County.
State health officials listed 407 deaths statewide as probable, no change from the previous day.
The total number of people across Northwest Indiana reported infected with COVID-19 jumped to 82,357, following corrections to the previous day's totals by ISDH.
County totals included 50,401 in Lake County, up 54; 17,077 in Porter County, up 19; 10,451 in LaPorte County, up 27; 3,377 in Jasper County, up one; and 1,051 in Newton County, no change.
Across Indiana there were 669 new cases, pushing the state's total to 692,240. New cases were reported between Feb. 20 and Monday.
Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,427 cases, up 13 from the day before, and 28,94 tested. Lansing had 3,147 cases, up eight, and 31,308 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.6% in Lake County, up from 5.5% the day before; 6.9% in Porter County, up from 6.2%; 10.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10%; 8.8% in Newton County, up from 8%; and 11.8% in Jasper County, up from 11.2%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
To date, 1,266,129 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,244,458 the previous day, according to state health officials.
A total of 94,197 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,171,932.
ISDH also reported that 1,794,940 Hoosiers have received their first of two required doses, up from 1,771,330.
There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
Appointments are now available at a mass vaccination clinic in Gary with the capacity to administer 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines a day. The clinic will be open from be open until June 2 at 730 W. 25th Ave., the site of the former Roosevelt High School.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine. Appointments to receive the free COVID-19 immunization shot must be made online at ourshot.in.gov, or by calling 211.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.