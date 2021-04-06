2 more NWI residents reported dead from COVID-19

Across Indiana there were 669 new cases, pushing the state's total to 692,240. New cases were reported between Feb. 20 and Monday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,427 cases, up 13 from the day before, and 28,94 tested. Lansing had 3,147 cases, up eight, and 31,308 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 5.6% in Lake County, up from 5.5% the day before; 6.9% in Porter County, up from 6.2%; 10.3% in LaPorte County, up from 10%; 8.8% in Newton County, up from 8%; and 11.8% in Jasper County, up from 11.2%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,266,129 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,244,458 the previous day, according to state health officials.

A total of 94,197 people have received the single-dose J&J vaccine. The number of people to receive the second of two doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech or Moderna vaccine was 1,171,932.