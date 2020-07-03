2 more Region COVID-19 deaths reported; Lake County surpasses 5,000 cases

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

One new COVID-19 death each was logged in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to new statistics reported Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Lake County has 242 fatalities from the respiratory disease. LaPorte County's death toll rose to 26.

Neighboring counties' death totals remained at 37 for Porter County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.

The two new Region deaths were part of 19 overall recorded in Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period. There are 2,488 people that have died in the state. New deaths were reported between April 19 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County surpassed 5,000 coronavirus cases, increasing by 68 from 4,985 the previous day for a total of 5,053.

Porter County added 16 new positive cases for a total of 746. LaPorte County added 12 for a total of 553.