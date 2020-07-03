2 more Region COVID-19 deaths reported; Lake County surpasses 5,000 cases

One new COVID-19 death each was logged in Lake and LaPorte counties, according to new statistics reported Friday from the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Lake County has 242 fatalities from the respiratory disease. LaPorte County's death toll rose to 26.
Neighboring counties' death totals remained at 37 for Porter County, 10 for Newton County and two for Jasper County.
The two new Region deaths were part of 19 overall recorded in Indiana during the 24-hour reporting period. There are 2,488 people that have died in the state. New deaths were reported between April 19 and Thursday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 193 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County surpassed 5,000 coronavirus cases, increasing by 68 from 4,985 the previous day for a total of 5,053.
Porter County added 16 new positive cases for a total of 746. LaPorte County added 12 for a total of 553.
Jasper and Newton counties each had one new case, bringing their totals to 114 and 97, respectively.
Indiana added 541 new positive cases, bringing its total to 46,915. New cases were reported Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 582 people recovered.
Lake County community totals were not available Friday as the health department updates its data tracking on its website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Wednesday 523 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported last Friday a total of 779 positive cases and 56 deaths.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Portage Township, 301; Center Township, 211; Washington Township, 56; Westchester Township, 54; Union Township, 33; Liberty Township, 29; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 13; Morgan Township, 12; Pleasant Township, 11; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total deaths included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 13; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 200 inmates and 110 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 177 inmates and 98 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 504,153 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 9.3% positive rate.
ISDH reports 40,657 tested in Lake County, 9,976 in Porter County, 7,683 in LaPorte County, 2,478 in Jasper County and 696 in Newton County.
New tests were reported between May 7 and Thursday.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.
ISDH will host additional drive-thru testing sites from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m., July 6 to 8, at Oliver P. Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and July 6 to 10 at North Side Gymnasium, 300 Lawrence St., in Elkhart.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.
