2 more Region COVID-19 deaths reported

Northwest Indiana had two additional COVID-19 deaths in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
The two deaths bring Lake County's fatality count to 292. The two deaths were the only new ones reported across Indiana, and were logged between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 42 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 70 positive cases for a total of 8,593. Porter County had 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,577. LaPorte County increased by nine to 1,097.
Jasper County added three cases for a total of 298. Newton County increased by two to 128.
ISDH reported 618 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 85,932. New cases were reported between Aug. 11 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 1,288 people recovered.
A total of 977,802 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 8.8% total positive rate and 7.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 10 to 16.
The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 9.2%; Jasper County, 8.9%; Porter County, 6.6%; LaPorte County, 5.6%; and Newton County, 4.8%.
ISDH reports 75,090 tested in Lake County, 21,577 in Porter County, 16,405 in LaPorte County, 4,447 in Jasper County and 1,171 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between May 21 and Saturday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staffs at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
