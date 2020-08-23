2 more Region COVID-19 deaths reported

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana had two additional COVID-19 deaths in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The two deaths bring Lake County's fatality count to 292. The two deaths were the only new ones reported across Indiana, and were logged between Friday and Saturday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 42 in Porter County, 31 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 70 positive cases for a total of 8,593. Porter County had 13 more cases, upping its total to 1,577. LaPorte County increased by nine to 1,097.

Jasper County added three cases for a total of 298. Newton County increased by two to 128.