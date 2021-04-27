2 new deaths from COVID-19 reported in NWI

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,685 cases, up nine from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,328 cases, up 10, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana counties included 6.4% in Lake County, down from 6.7% the day before; 7.4% in Porter County, down from 7.5%; 9.8% in LaPorte County, down from 10.2%; 7.5% in Newton County, up from 7.3%; and 6% in Jasper County, down from 7.3%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

To date, 1,765,242 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,739,982 the previous day, according to state health officials.

There are COVID-19 testing sites available around the state, including at the Gary Health Department, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., and at the Porter County Expo Center, 215 E. Division Road, Valparaiso. For more locations, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.