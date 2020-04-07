3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; Indiana tops 5,500 cases

Lake County recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19 as the number of deaths statewide increased by nearly 25% in one day.
A total of 11 people in Lake County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.
The number of Hoosiers who have lost their lives because of the disease rose to 173, up from 139 on Monday, the data showed.
The number of positive cases recorded in Lake County rose 13%, from 369 on Monday to 418 on Tuesday. That's up from 146 confirmed cases reported a week ago.
Porter County saw five new cases, rising from 79 on Monday to 84 on Tuesday. That's up from 21 cases reported on March 31.
LaPorte County added four cases, bringing the total to 25 on Tuesday. On March 31, LaPorte County had recorded eight positive cases.
Newton County now has six positive cases, while Jasper County's total Tuesday was 14.
The number of positive cases statewide rose 11%, from 4,944 on Monday to 5,505 on Tuesday.
The number of positive cases in Lake County remained second only to Marion County, where 2,141 cases were confirmed as of Tuesday and 48 people died.
To the east, the number of positive cases in St. Joseph County rose to 129, up from 112 on Monday. No new deaths were reported in St. Joseph County on Tuesday.
At least 28,764 coronavirus tests have been administered in Indiana, though that number includes only those reported to the State Department of Health.
The number of people tested included 2,172 in Lake County, 650 in Porter County, 414 in LaPorte County, 42 in Newton County, 176 in Jasper County and 10,234 in Marion County.
More than 2,170 tests have been completed in Lake County by the state, the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs.
Health officials are urging residents to follow stay-at-home orders, practice social distancing measures while at work or in public, and self-isolate and call a doctor if they experience any symptoms such as a dry cough, fever or shortness of breath. Other symptoms may include loose stools, upset stomach and loss of taste or smell, she said.
Staff at local health departments investigate each positive case by attempting to determine where a person was when symptoms began and attempting to reach out to people in contact with the patient, officials said.
The coronavirus pandemic has infected about 368,000 people in the United States, according to figures compiled by Johns Hopkins University.
