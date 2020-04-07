3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County; Indiana tops 5,500 cases

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Lake County recorded three more deaths related to COVID-19 as the number of deaths statewide increased by nearly 25% in one day.

A total of 11 people in Lake County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties have died after being diagnosed with the virus, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

The number of Hoosiers who have lost their lives because of the disease rose to 173, up from 139 on Monday, the data showed.

The number of positive cases recorded in Lake County rose 13%, from 369 on Monday to 418 on Tuesday. That's up from 146 confirmed cases reported a week ago.

Porter County saw five new cases, rising from 79 on Monday to 84 on Tuesday. That's up from 21 cases reported on March 31.

LaPorte County added four cases, bringing the total to 25 on Tuesday. On March 31, LaPorte County had recorded eight positive cases.

Newton County now has six positive cases, while Jasper County's total Tuesday was 14.

The number of positive cases statewide rose 11%, from 4,944 on Monday to 5,505 on Tuesday.