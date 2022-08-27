3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI during past week

Three additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana during the past week, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The three deaths from Aug. 19 to 26 are down one from the four deaths reported in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties from Aug. 12 to 18, data showed.
Two of the deaths last week occurred in Lake County, and one was reported in Newton County.
All four deaths during the Aug. 12-18 week were in Lake County.
Since the pandemic began in 2020, Northwest Indiana has recorded 2,424 deaths and 137 probable deaths from COVID-19.
Those totals include 1,803 deaths and 90 probable deaths in Lake County, 553 deaths and 27 probable deaths in Porter County, 370 deaths and 10 probable deaths in LaPorte County, 68 deaths and three probable deaths in Newton County and 148 deaths and seven probable deaths in Jasper County.
The spread of COVID-19 appeared to be on the rise.
The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana was 241, up 45 from the week before.
A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at
ourshot.in.gov.
Indiana also has continued to see an increasing number of cases of the monkeypox virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
A total of 147 confirmed cases of monkeypox had been recorded as of Saturday. That was up from 78 on Aug. 12.
The first monkeypox case was confirmed in Indiana on June 18.
PHOTOS: Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Parquet flooring will be preserved.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
A vine that clung to the exterior of the Bailly Homestead house has been killed to protect the building.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Todd Ravesloot, chief of facilities at Indiana Dunes National Park, shows the 2-by-6 framing added to the house at Bailly Homestead to help support the structure.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Carvings on a piece of furniture inside the Bailly Homestead house reflects the craftsmanship that went into it.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
A window is framed with decorative millwork.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
A Bailly family treasure is preserved inside the house.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
The back of the Bailly Homestead house shows a walkout basement and a large back porch.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
The lath on a second-story ceiling stands exposed.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Doorknobs show the craftsmanship that went into construction of the Bailly Homestead house.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
A register in the second story floor helped airflow.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Steel poles are supporting the Bailly Homestead house for now. Once the building is fully restored, the National Park Service plans to seek a private vendor to reuse the building for lodging or another use.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
Todd Ravesloot, chief of facilities at Indiana Dunes National Park, stands on the front porch of the house at Bailly Homestead.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
This stairway leading to the upper two stories wasn't even attached to the house before stabilization work began at Bailly Homestead's house.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
The Bailly Homestead house will be restored to the period the Bailly family lived there. They sold the property in 1918 to a group of nuns who operated a retreat center there. It was later used as a restaurant and as an antique shop prior to the National Park Service's purchase of the property.
Doug Ross, The Times
Historic Dunes buildings are being restored
A light fixture dangles from the ceiling.
Doug Ross, The Times
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!