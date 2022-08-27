3 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI during past week

Three additional deaths as a result of COVID-19 were reported in Northwest Indiana during the past week, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

The three deaths from Aug. 19 to 26 are down one from the four deaths reported in Lake, Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties from Aug. 12 to 18, data showed.

Two of the deaths last week occurred in Lake County, and one was reported in Newton County.

All four deaths during the Aug. 12-18 week were in Lake County.

Since the pandemic began in 2020, Northwest Indiana has recorded 2,424 deaths and 137 probable deaths from COVID-19.

Those totals include 1,803 deaths and 90 probable deaths in Lake County, 553 deaths and 27 probable deaths in Porter County, 370 deaths and 10 probable deaths in LaPorte County, 68 deaths and three probable deaths in Newton County and 148 deaths and seven probable deaths in Jasper County.

The spread of COVID-19 appeared to be on the rise.

The seven-day average for new COVID-19 cases in Northwest Indiana was 241, up 45 from the week before.

A complete list of COVID-19 vaccine sites is available online at ourshot.in.gov.

Indiana also has continued to see an increasing number of cases of the monkeypox virus, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

A total of 147 confirmed cases of monkeypox had been recorded as of Saturday. That was up from 78 on Aug. 12.

The first monkeypox case was confirmed in Indiana on June 18.