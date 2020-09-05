3 more die from COVID-19 in Region

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Three more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two people died in LaPorte County and one died in Porter County from the respiratory disease.

The deaths were included in 11 new fatalities reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 3,138 deaths.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 20 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals now stand at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 83 more cases for a total of 9,429. Porter County had 27 more cases, upping its total to 1,828. LaPorte County increased by 10 to 1,222.

Jasper County added three cases for a total of 339. Newton County increased by one to 150.