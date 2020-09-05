 Skip to main content
3 more die from COVID-19 in Region
Coronavirus testing STOCK

This Times file photo shows health care providers working at a drive-thru coronavirus testing site in April. 

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

Three more people died from COVID-19 in the Region, according to updated statistics provided Sunday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Two people died in LaPorte County and one died in Porter County from the respiratory disease.

The deaths were included in 11 new fatalities reported across Indiana, bringing the state's count to 3,138 deaths.

New deaths were reported between Aug. 20 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

In NWI, death totals now stand at 298 in Lake County, 44 in Porter County, 37 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

ISDH listed another 224 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County added 83 more cases for a total of 9,429. Porter County had 27 more cases, upping its total to 1,828. LaPorte County increased by 10 to 1,222.

Jasper County added three cases for a total of 339. Newton County increased by one to 150.

ISDH reported 1,077 new cases across Indiana, increasing the state's count to 98,961. New cases were reported between Thursday and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists seven patients currently hospitalized and 1,563 people recovered.

A total of 1,518,612 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 6.6% cumulative positive rate and 5.6% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 23 to 29.

The Region's seven-day positivity rates included Lake County, 6.2%; Newton County and Porter County, 5.7%; Jasper County, 3.2%; and LaPorte County, 3.1%.

ISDH reports 84,046 tested in Lake County, 25,000 in Porter County, 18,759 in LaPorte County, 5,129 in Jasper County and 1,402 in Newton County.

New tests were administered between May 5 and Friday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

