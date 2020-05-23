3 more lives lost to COVID-19 in NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

One new coronavirus fatality each was logged in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties with new data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

Porter County's latest fatality occurred in Center Township, according to the county's health department. It is unclear where the most recent deaths in Lake and LaPorte counties occurred.

There were 21 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing a total of 1,812 Hoosiers that have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between April 27 and Friday.

An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.

Lake County added 63 more positive cases for a total of 3,191. Porter County had seven more for a total of 474. LaPorte County jumped up by 11 for a total of 387.

Newton County remained at 72 cases. Jasper County added two more cases for a total of 52.