3 more lives lost to COVID-19 in NWI

One new coronavirus fatality each was logged in Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties with new data released by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
Porter County's latest fatality occurred in Center Township, according to the county's health department. It is unclear where the most recent deaths in Lake and LaPorte counties occurred.
There were 21 new deaths reported across Indiana, bringing a total of 1,812 Hoosiers that have died from the respiratory disease. New deaths were reported between April 27 and Friday.
An additional 152 deaths were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths reported by Porter County officials was probable.
Lake County added 63 more positive cases for a total of 3,191. Porter County had seven more for a total of 474. LaPorte County jumped up by 11 for a total of 387.
Newton County remained at 72 cases. Jasper County added two more cases for a total of 52.
There were 513 new positive cases over the 24-hour reporting period added to Indiana's total, which now stands at 30,901.
Lake County community totals, recorded by the local health department as of Friday, included: Hammond, 540; Crown Point, 330; Merrillville, 273; Dyer, 212; Hobart, 201; Schererville, 136; Munster, 121; Highland, 84; Griffith, 74; Whiting, 64; St. John, 53; Cedar Lake, 48; Lowell, 45; Lake Station, 42; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one.
The Lake County Health Department lists 57 cases as "unknown" and 12 as "other."
The Gary Health Department on Friday reported an additional eight positive cases in a 24-hour reporting period, bringing the city's total to 612. Gary also has recorded 16 COVID-19 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department on Friday reported no new cases or deaths, which remain at 264 and 10, respectively.
Porter County community totals recorded by the local health department as of Saturday included: Portage Township, 186, up one case; Center Township, 128, up four; Washington Township, 47, no change; Westchester Township, 33, no change; Union Township, 19, no change; Liberty Township, 22, up one; Boone Township, 15, up one; Porter Township, seven, no change; Morgan Township, six no change; Pleasant Township, six, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Porter County fatality totals include: Portage Township, 10; Center Township, seven; and Westchester Township, four. The location of the lone probable death in Porter County is not provided.
LaPorte County community totals as of Friday included: Michigan City, 96; LaPorte, 77; Westville, 16; Rolling Prairie, four; Union Mills, four; Trail Creek, three; and Kingsford Heights, two. Hanna and Wanatah each had one case.
The Indiana Department of Correction lists 177 positive cases among inmates and 101 cases among staff at the Westville Correctional Facility. The deaths of six inmates are included in the LaPorte County's fatality total.
To the east, neighboring St. Joseph County has 1,132 cases and 34 deaths.
Marion County, which remains the most-impacted location in Indiana, has 9,040 cases and 531 fatalities. Lake County ranks behind it in terms of statistics.
A total of 214,933 people have been tested across the state, including 19,696 in Lake County, 3,849 in Porter County, 3,219 in LaPorte County, 900 in Jasper County and 295 in Newton County. Newly reported tests occurred between March 16 and Friday.
