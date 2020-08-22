3 new Region COVID-19 deaths reported; state surpasses 3,000 fatalities

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Northwest Indiana had three additional COVID-19 deaths while the state logged over 3,000 fatalities from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties each had one death. There were nine new fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,001.

The Porter County death occurred in Center Township, and brings the county's total to 42.

Lake and LaPorte county's totals increased to 290 and 31, respectively.

In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

The new deaths were reported between Wednesday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.