3 new Region COVID-19 deaths reported; state surpasses 3,000 fatalities

Northwest Indiana had three additional COVID-19 deaths while the state logged over 3,000 fatalities from the respiratory disease, according to updated statistics provided Saturday by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties each had one death. There were nine new fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 3,001.
The Porter County death occurred in Center Township, and brings the county's total to 42.
Lake and LaPorte county's totals increased to 290 and 31, respectively.
In other NWI counties, death totals stood at 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.
The new deaths were reported between Wednesday and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.
ISDH listed another 217 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
Lake County added 85 positive cases for a total of 8,523. Porter County had 27 more cases, upping its total to 1,564. LaPorte County increased by 21 to 1,088. Jasper County added nine cases for a total of 295. Newton County's count remained at 126.
ISDH reported 1,010 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state total to 85,317. New cases were reported between Aug. 5 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department lists three patients currently hospitalized and 1,288 people recovered.
Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.
The East Chicago Health Department reported Thursday 857 cases and 14 deaths.
The Gary Health Department reported 1,293 positive COVID-19 cases on Thursday, up 39 from the city's reporting over the weekend. Gary also reported one additional death, for a total of 74.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 575; Center Township, 437; Westchester Township, 155; Liberty Township, 81; Union Township, 79; Washington Township, 77; Porter Township, 48; Boone Township, 31; Pleasant Township, 27; Morgan Township, 24; Jackson Township, 21; and Pine Township, nine.
Deaths were reported as follows: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 16; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
A total of 969,646 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with a 8.8% total positive rate and 7.4% seven-day positive rate. The seven-day positive rate reflects August 9 to 15.
The Region's seven-day positive rates include Lake County, 9.4%; Jasper County, 8.4%; Porter County, 6.6%; Newton County, 4.8%; and LaPorte County, 4.7%.
ISDH reports 74,521 tested in Lake County, 21,443 in Porter County, 16,293 in LaPorte County, 4,403 in Jasper County and 1,157 in Newton County.
New tests were administered between April 17 and Friday.
The Indiana Department of Correction continues to track positive tests of inmates and staffs at the Westville Correctional Facility. More information on COVID-19 tracking in Indiana's prisons can be found at www.in.gov/idoc/3780.htm.
The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment.
Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave.
ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Lafayette Elementary School, 856 E. Sibley St., in Hammond.
To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link.
