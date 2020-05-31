4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Lake County, according to updated data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

A total of 190 people have died from the respiratory disease in the county.

No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 25 for Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Lake County had 43 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,616. Porter County recorded four more for a total of 545. LaPorte County added three more for a total of 433.

Newton and Jasper counties each had one new case for a total of 78 and 67, respectively.

Across the state there were nine new deaths reported for a total of 1,967. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday.

The state also added 397 new cases for a total of 34,574. New cases were reported between May 25 and Saturday.

The Porter County Health Department lists 14 patients currently hospitalized and 338 people recovered.