4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Four more COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Lake County, according to updated data from the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
A total of 190 people have died from the respiratory disease in the county.
No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 25 for Porter County, 23 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Lake County had 43 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,616. Porter County recorded four more for a total of 545. LaPorte County added three more for a total of 433.
Newton and Jasper counties each had one new case for a total of 78 and 67, respectively.
Across the state there were nine new deaths reported for a total of 1,967. New deaths were reported between Thursday and Saturday.
The state also added 397 new cases for a total of 34,574. New cases were reported between May 25 and Saturday.
The Porter County Health Department lists 14 patients currently hospitalized and 338 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 667; Crown Point, 355; Merrillville, 293; Hobart, 225; Dyer, 223; Schererville, 138; Munster, 133; Highland, 106; Griffith, 87; Whiting, 91; St. John, 61; Cedar Lake, 52; Lowell, 52; Lake Station 46; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department lists 64 cases as "unknown" and 15 as "other."
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Sunday: Portage Township, 221, up one; Center Twp., 146, up three; Washington Township, 49, no change; Westchester Township, 35, no change; Liberty Township, 25, no change; Union Township, 22, no change; Boone Township, 16, up one; Porter Township, 10, no change; Morgan Township, seven, no change; Pleasant Township, seven, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; and Jackson Township, two, no change.
Total fatalities included: Portage Township, 12; Center Township, eight; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
The LaPorte County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Michigan City, 108; LaPorte, 98; Westville, 18; Rolling Prairie, four; Union Mills, four; Hanna, three; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; Mill Creek, two; and Wanatah, one.
The health department has 175 total cases logged for the Westville Correctional Facility, which accounts for over half of the county's total cases. Seven cases are reported at the Indiana State Prison in Michigan City.
A total of 261,546 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with a 13.2% positive rate.
ISDH reports 23,591 tested in Lake County, 4,761 in Porter County, 4,107 in LaPorte County, 363 in Newton County and 1,312 in Jasper County.
