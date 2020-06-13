4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Four additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

A total of 228 people in the county have died from the respiratory disease in the county. No new deaths were reported in neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. The other counties' fatality totals are 35, 24, 10 and one, respectively.

Lake County added 28 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,109. Porter County had five additional cases for a total of 599. LaPorte County added two more for a total of 467.

Jasper County reported one additional case for a total of 82. Newton County didn't report new cases, and its total stands at 87.

There were 17 more deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,214. New deaths were reported between May 18 and Saturday.

Indiana added 417 new cases for a total of 37,397. New cases were reported between April 8 and Friday.