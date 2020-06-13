4 more COVID-19 deaths reported in Lake County

Four additional COVID-19 fatalities were reported in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.
A total of 228 people in the county have died from the respiratory disease in the county. No new deaths were reported in neighboring Porter, LaPorte, Newton and Jasper counties. The other counties' fatality totals are 35, 24, 10 and one, respectively.
Lake County added 28 more coronavirus cases, bringing its total to 4,109. Porter County had five additional cases for a total of 599. LaPorte County added two more for a total of 467.
Jasper County reported one additional case for a total of 82. Newton County didn't report new cases, and its total stands at 87.
There were 17 more deaths recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,214. New deaths were reported between May 18 and Saturday.
Indiana added 417 new cases for a total of 37,397. New cases were reported between April 8 and Friday.
ISDH classifies 182 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.
The Porter County Health Department lists 11 patients currently hospitalized and 466 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 775; Crown Point, 394; Merrillville, 339; Dyer, 262; Hobart, 256; Munster, 165; Schererville, 147; Highland, 125; Whiting, 117; Griffith, 95; St. John, 69; Lake Station, 56; Lowell, 55; Cedar Lake, 54; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
The health department listed 76 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department hadn't released information on case totals since June 2, when it reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department Thursday reported 389 cases and 13 deaths.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 363 cases and 12 deaths on Thursday.
Total fatalities included: Crown Point, 37; Dyer, 29; Hobart, 20; Hammond, 19; Munster, 14; Merrillville, 13; Whiting, nine; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Highland, three; Cedar Lake, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, two.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals on Saturday: Portage Township, 243; Center Township, 167; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 38; Liberty Township, 25; Union Township, 25; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 10; Pleasant Township, nine; Morgan Township, eight; Pine Township, seven; and Jackson Township, two.
Total fatalities included: Portage Township, 17; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 179 inmates and 108 staff that have tested positive for COVID-19. Totals of 178 inmates and 93 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 340,637 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with an 11.6% positive rate.
ISDH reports 29,181 tested in Lake County, 6,329 in Porter County, 5,357 in LaPorte County, 1,720 in Jasper County and 484 in Newton County.
