4 more COVID-19 fatalities reported in Region

Four more COVID-19 fatalities were reported across the Region, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.

Three were logged in Lake County and one in Porter County. Totals of 210 and 31 people, respectively, have died from the respiratory disease in those counties.

No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Lake County had 39 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,915. Porter County had two additional cases for a total of 574. LaPorte County added seven more for a total of 455.

Jasper County had one more case, bringing its total to 75. Newton County's total remained at 80.

There were 32 more fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,110. New deaths were reported between April 9 and Friday.

Indiana added 419 new cases for a total of 36,997. New cases were reported between May 27 and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department lists 13 patients currently hospitalized and 388 people recovered.