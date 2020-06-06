4 more COVID-19 fatalities reported in Region

Four more COVID-19 fatalities were reported across the Region, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
Three were logged in Lake County and one in Porter County. Totals of 210 and 31 people, respectively, have died from the respiratory disease in those counties.
No new deaths were reported in neighboring counties. Those totals stand as 24 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Lake County had 39 new coronavirus cases for a total of 3,915. Porter County had two additional cases for a total of 574. LaPorte County added seven more for a total of 455.
Jasper County had one more case, bringing its total to 75. Newton County's total remained at 80.
There were 32 more fatalities recorded across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,110. New deaths were reported between April 9 and Friday.
Indiana added 419 new cases for a total of 36,997. New cases were reported between May 27 and Friday.
The Porter County Health Department lists 13 patients currently hospitalized and 388 people recovered.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 738; Crown Point, 379; Merrillville, 311; Dyer, 256; Hobart, 243; Munster, 154; Schererville, 142; Highland, 116; Whiting, 111; Griffith, 90; St. John, 66; Cedar Lake, 52; Lowell, 50; Lake Station, 48; Schneider, three; and New Chicago, one.
Total fatalities included: Crown Point, 36; Dyer, 27; Hammond, 16; Merrillville, 13; Munster, 13; Whiting, six; Schererville, five; Griffith, four; Lowell, four; Cedar Lake, two; Highland, two; Lake Station, two; and St. John, one.
The health department lists 68 cases as "unknown" and 17 as "other."
The Gary Health Department, which last provided statistics Tuesday, reported 672 cases and 49 deaths in the city.
The East Chicago Health Department reported 363 cases and 12 deaths Thursday.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 238; Center Twp., 156; Washington Township, 49; Westchester Township, 36; Liberty Township, 25; Union Township, 22; Boone Township, 16; Porter Township, 10; Morgan Township, eight; Pleasant Township, nine, no change; Pine Township, three; and Jackson Township, two.
Total fatalities included: Portage Township, 14; Center Township, 12; Westchester Township, four; and Liberty Township, one.
The Westville Correctional Facility lists 179 inmates and 106 staff that tested positive for coronavirus. Totals of 171 inmates and 91 staff have recovered. Six inmates have died from the respiratory disease, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.
A total of 297,530 Hoosiers have been tested for coronavirus, with a 12.4% positive rate.
ISDH reports 26,344 tested in Lake County, 5,542 in Porter County, 4,685 in LaPorte County, 1,531 in Jasper County and 417 in Newton County.
