4 new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County; state again sees largest increase in 24-hour reporting period

Porter County Health Department officials reported 92 confirmed cases Friday, up from 88 Thursday. The cases include 12 patients being treated at hospitals and 28 who have recovered, officials said.

LaPorte and Newton counties each reported one new positive case Friday, bring their totals to 31 and seven, respectively.

Jasper County's total number of confirmed cases decreased by one to 15. As health officials investigate positive cases, the total number of cases in each county may change if it's determined patients should be categorized differently.

To the east, St. Joseph County reported 15 new positive cases and one new death Friday, resulting in a total of 165 confirmed cases and two deaths.

Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of confirmed cases. Marion County had a total of 2,600 positive cases and 107 deaths, including 185 newly reported cases and 107 newly reported deaths Friday.

The Indiana State Department of Health currently does not include information about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in its daily updates. The department said Wednesday it was working to gather and analyze additional data, including information about recovery.