4 new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County; state again sees largest increase in 24-hour reporting period

Health officials reported four new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County and a total of 55 statewide Friday, the second day in a row the state has seen its largest increase in deaths during a 24-hour reporting period to date, data showed.
Data released showed 300 Hoosiers have died as a result of the disease, up more than 22% from the 245 deaths reported Thursday, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
The total number of deaths included 23 people in Lake County, three in LaPorte County and one each in Newton and Jasper counties.
Data released Friday by the state was up-to-date as of noon Thursday, and not all deaths occurred the day they were reported.
Indiana had at least 6,907 positive cases, according to test results from the Indiana State Department of Health and those submitted by private laboratories. The number was up nearly 9% from 6,351 confirmed cases reported Thursday.
The number of positive cases reported in Lake County rose by about 10%, from 525 on Thursday to 576 on Friday. That number included more than 100 cases being tracked by the Gary Health Department and 20 being tracked by the East Chicago Health Department, according to information released by officials in those cities.
Porter County Health Department officials reported 92 confirmed cases Friday, up from 88 Thursday. The cases include 12 patients being treated at hospitals and 28 who have recovered, officials said.
LaPorte and Newton counties each reported one new positive case Friday, bring their totals to 31 and seven, respectively.
Jasper County's total number of confirmed cases decreased by one to 15. As health officials investigate positive cases, the total number of cases in each county may change if it's determined patients should be categorized differently.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported 15 new positive cases and one new death Friday, resulting in a total of 165 confirmed cases and two deaths.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of confirmed cases. Marion County had a total of 2,600 positive cases and 107 deaths, including 185 newly reported cases and 107 newly reported deaths Friday.
The Indiana State Department of Health currently does not include information about the number of people who have recovered from COVID-19 in its daily updates. The department said Wednesday it was working to gather and analyze additional data, including information about recovery.
At least 35,040 Hoosiers have been tested for COVID-19, including 2,653 in Lake County, 758 in Porter County, 473 in LaPorte County, 51 in Newton County and 202 in Jasper County. The number of tests includes only those reported to the Indiana State Department of Health and is not comprehensive, officials said.
Health officials are recommending that everyone frequently wash their hands, use hand sanitizer, wear a mask in public places such as grocery stores and pharmacies, sanitize surfaces and maintain a distance of 6 feet from others.
The availability of testing supplies remains limited, so those with mild symptoms should avoid going to work; stay in one room of their homes and use a separate bathroom, if possible; place dirty clothes in a separate bag; and maintain a safe distance from other family members.
Symptoms may include dry cough, fever, loose stools, upset stomach, or loss of taste or smell.
Anyone who is older than 65 or has an underlying condition, such as heart or lung disease, chronic health issues or cancer, should immediately contact a doctor at the onset of any symptoms.
Those with worsening symptoms, such as shortness of breath, chest pain, confusion or excess drowsiness, should immediately contact a doctor or emergency room. Call ahead, so medical staff can prepare, officials said.