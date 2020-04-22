5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; cases top 12,400 statewide

Five additional COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana were among 31 reported Wednesday across the state, data showed.
Information reported to the Indiana State Department of Health during a 24-hour period showed three more deaths in Lake County and two more deaths in Porter County.
A total of 661 Hoosiers have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19, including 57 in Lake County, five in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, four in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
The five deaths in Porter County involved two men and three women between the ages of 50 and 89. There have been two deaths in Portage Township and one death in Westchester, Liberty and Center townships, according to the county Health Department.
The deaths reported Thursday occurred between April 2 and 21, state officials said. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the state.
The number of positive cases statewide increased by 394, or more than 3%, to 12,438.
The number of confirmed cases in Lake County rose by 72 cases, or about 6%, to 1,292 from Tuesday to Wednesday.
Lake County totals included 299 positive cases and nine deaths reported Wednesday by Gary city officials. Mayor Jerome Prince said his administration was working the city Health Commissioner Roland Walker to prepare for a possible surge in positive cases later this month into mid-May.
The Porter County Health Department reported one new case, for a total of 199.
Porter County has been releasing information independently from the state. The number of positive cases includes 33 inmates at the Porter County Jail, officials said.
LaPorte County added four cases, bringing the total to 144 confirmed cases.
Positive cases in Newton County increased by five to 38 and cases in Jasper County were reduced by two to 24. Cases can be removed from a county's total if local health officials determine the patient lives in another county.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported one additional death, for a total of 10, and 12 additional cases, for a total of 454 on Wednesday.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of deaths and positive cases. Marion County reported 24 new deaths, for a total of 214, and 97 additional cases, for a total of 4,263.
The number of new cases and tests reported Wednesday were lower than expected because of a technology issue and "should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections," the state department of health said. Additional positive cases not included in Tuesday's totals will be reflected later in the week.
Indiana State Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said Monday that Hoosiers also will see an increase in the number of deaths this week as the state adds presumptive positive cases to its totals to better reflect COVID-19's toll on the state.
The number of Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 rose by 2,291, or about 3.4%, to 69,470, according to the state department of health, federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and private labs. About 17.9% of those tested received positive results, the state said.
The total number tested included 6,108 in Lake County, 1,347 in Porter County, 933 in LaPorte County, 324 in Jasper County and 107 in Newton County. By comparison, 19,636 people have been tested in Marion County.
Box said Monday the state department of health had tested more than 2,500 people at several drive-thru clinics around the state for symptomatic health care workers, first responders and other essential workers.
Wednesday was the last day this week for the state's drive-thru clinic for symptomatic essential workers, symptomatic people who live with essential workers, and nonessential workers who have symptoms and underlying health conditions.
Testing was being offered until 6 p.m. while supplies last at St. Timothy Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave. in Gary. No doctor's order was necessary.
