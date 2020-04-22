5 more COVID-19 deaths reported in NWI; cases top 12,400 statewide

The Porter County Health Department reported one new case, for a total of 199.

Porter County has been releasing information independently from the state. The number of positive cases includes 33 inmates at the Porter County Jail, officials said.

LaPorte County added four cases, bringing the total to 144 confirmed cases.

Positive cases in Newton County increased by five to 38 and cases in Jasper County were reduced by two to 24. Cases can be removed from a county's total if local health officials determine the patient lives in another county.

To the east, St. Joseph County reported one additional death, for a total of 10, and 12 additional cases, for a total of 454 on Wednesday.

Lake County remained second only to Marion County for the number of deaths and positive cases. Marion County reported 24 new deaths, for a total of 214, and 97 additional cases, for a total of 4,263.

The number of new cases and tests reported Wednesday were lower than expected because of a technology issue and "should not be interpreted as a decline in new infections," the state department of health said. Additional positive cases not included in Tuesday's totals will be reflected later in the week.