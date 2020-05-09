5 more COVID-19 fatalities reported across NWI

Lake County's total cases increased to 2,392, up 33 from Friday. Porter County increased by 10 to 321 total. Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 37. Newton County's total remained at 64, according to state and local health department data.

LaPorte County, which has reported data independently of ISDH, had 319 cases and 9 deaths as of Friday.

To the east, neighboring St. Joseph County has 785 cases and 25 fatalities.

A total of 23,732 cases have been reported across Indiana, up from 23,146 the previous day, according to ISDH.

Lake County community totals, as of Saturday, included: Hammond, 384, up 10 cases; Crown Point, 262, up one; Merrillville, 227, up four; Dyer, 193, up one; Hobart, 127, up two; Schererville, 116, up one; Munster, 107, no change; Highland, 61, no change; Griffith, 50, no change; Cedar Lake, 39, up two; St. John, 38, no change; Lowell, 32, up one; Whiting, 30, up one; Lake Station, 29, up one; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.

The Lake County Health Dept. lists 47 cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other." Those totals remained the same from Friday.

Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 488 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday.