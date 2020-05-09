5 more COVID-19 fatalities reported across NWI

Five more people have died from COVID-19 across Lake and Porter counties, according to data provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
Northwest Indiana's total COVID-19 deaths rose to 152, which includes 122 in Lake County, 12 in Porter County, nine in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Among Lake County's four latest fatalities, at least one each was reported in Crown Point and Griffith, according to the Lake County Health Dept.
Porter County had one new fatality logged in Portage Township, according to the Porter County Health Dept.
One of the 12 deaths reported by Porter County officials was a probable case. Data released by the state does not include information about the counties in which probable deaths occurred.
A total of 1,362 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, up 34 from the previous day, according to ISDH. New fatalities were reported between April 2 and Friday.
An additional 128 deaths in Indiana were listed as probable, which means there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms.
Lake County's total cases increased to 2,392, up 33 from Friday. Porter County increased by 10 to 321 total. Jasper County had one additional case for a total of 37. Newton County's total remained at 64, according to state and local health department data.
LaPorte County, which has reported data independently of ISDH, had 319 cases and 9 deaths as of Friday.
To the east, neighboring St. Joseph County has 785 cases and 25 fatalities.
A total of 23,732 cases have been reported across Indiana, up from 23,146 the previous day, according to ISDH.
Lake County community totals, as of Saturday, included: Hammond, 384, up 10 cases; Crown Point, 262, up one; Merrillville, 227, up four; Dyer, 193, up one; Hobart, 127, up two; Schererville, 116, up one; Munster, 107, no change; Highland, 61, no change; Griffith, 50, no change; Cedar Lake, 39, up two; St. John, 38, no change; Lowell, 32, up one; Whiting, 30, up one; Lake Station, 29, up one; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
The Lake County Health Dept. lists 47 cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other." Those totals remained the same from Friday.
Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 488 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday.
East Chicago, which also has its own health department, saw a jump of 28 cases in one day. As of Friday, there were a reported 170 residents with coronavirus. Six people have died in the city.
Porter County community totals, as of Saturday, included: Portage Township, 135, up three cases; Center Township, 54, up four; Washington Township, 45, up two; Westchester Township, 28, no change; Union Township, 16, no change; Liberty Township, 15, no change; Boone Township, 11, no change; Porter Township, six, no change; Morgan Township, four, no change; Pine Township, three, no change; Pleasant Township, three, up one; and Jackson Township, one, no change.
LaPorte County community totals, as of Friday, included: Michigan City, 73; LaPorte, 50; Westville, 13; Union Mills, three; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; and Rolling Prairie, two. Hanna, Mill Creek and Wanatah each had one case.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 166 positive cases, which accounts for over half of LaPorte County's total. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has four cases.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 7,245 cases and 412 deaths. Lake County ranks second behind it in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new Back On Track Indiana tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.
May 11 is the set date for Lake County to begin Phase 2 of the plan.
A total of 135,686 Hoosiers have been tested across Indiana.
Data released Sunday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
