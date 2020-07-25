5 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County

A total of 690,274 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reports 54,830 tested in Lake County, 13,878 in Porter County, 11,387 in LaPorte County, 3,102 in Jasper County and 864 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between April 8 and Friday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.