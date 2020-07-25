You are the owner of this article.
5 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County
COVID-19

5 more die from COVID-19 in Lake County

COVID-19 testing

Indiana State Department of Health workers await the next patient during a COVID-19 testing clinic on April 16 at St. Timothy Community Church in Gary.

 John Luke, file ,The Times

Five more people died from COVID-19 in Lake County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and local health departments.

The additional deaths bring the county's fatality total from the respiratory disease to 265.

The deaths were a part of 11 reported across Indiana, bringing the state's total to 2,698.

In neighboring Region counties, death totals stood at 40 in Porter County, 29 in LaPorte County, 10 in Newton County and two in Jasper County.

New deaths were reported between July 18 and Friday. All data were provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

ISDH listed another 197 deaths as probable, meaning there was no positive test on record but a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause, based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms. One of the deaths in Porter County's total was probable, county officials said.

Lake County had 64 more positive cases, bringing its total to 6,590. Porter County added 30 more cases, bringing its total to 1,052. LaPorte County increased by nine to 745. Jasper County had 12 additional cases for a total of 180. Newton County remained at 104 cases.

ISDH reported 934 new cases across Indiana, pushing the state past 61,000 and bringing the total to 61,520. New cases were reported between July 14 and Friday.

The Porter County Health Department lists four patients currently hospitalized and 872 people recovered.

Lake County health officials said they would no longer report community totals on their website because they believed the data on ISDH's website was more detailed. The state's data does not reflect community death totals. However, case totals are available by ZIP code through the state health department's website.

The East Chicago Health Department last provided an update Monday, which indicated 645 cases and 14 deaths.

The Gary Health Department on Friday reported 1,000 positive COVID-19 cases and 61 deaths.

The Porter County Health Department reported the following community totals Saturday: Portage Township, 391; Center Township, 295; Westchester Township, 83; Washington Township, 69; Union Township, 54; Liberty Township, 51; Porter Township, 32; Morgan Township, 21; Boone Township, 20; Pleasant Township, 19; Jackson Township, nine; and Pine Township, eight.

Total deaths included: Portage Township, 18; Center Township, 14; Westchester Township, six; Liberty Township, one; and Union Township, one.

The Westville Correctional Facility on Friday had 201 inmates and 109 staff who had tested positive for COVID-19. A total of 197 inmates and 104 staff have recovered, according to the Indiana Department of Correction.

A total of 690,274 people in Indiana have been tested for coronavirus, with an 8.9% positive rate.

ISDH reports 54,830 tested in Lake County, 13,878 in Porter County, 11,387 in LaPorte County, 3,102 in Jasper County and 864 in Newton County.

New tests were reported between April 8 and Friday.

The Gary Health Department continues to offer COVID-19 testing at the health center, 1145 W. Fifth Ave., by appointment on Tuesdays and Thursdays. No upfront payment is necessary, but guests are encouraged to bring any proof of insurance to the testing site. Doctors' orders are not required.

Walgreens is offering testing at the company’s old East Chicago location at 720 W. Chicago Ave., which will be free to those who have no health insurance. Individuals with health insurance should bring their insurance information so the provider can be billed. Testing will be available 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily, including weekends.

ISDH also will host drive-thru testing from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Saturday at Morton High School, 6915 Grand Ave., in Hammond, and at the same time and dates at Ivy Tech Community College, 410 E. Columbus Dr., in East Chicago.

To find testing locations around the state, visit www.coronavirus.in.gov and click on the COVID-19 testing information link. More than 200 locations are available around the state, including sites in Valparaiso and Michigan City.

