5 more people in NWI lost to COVID-19, updated data show

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,821 cases, up six from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,427 cases, up five, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all but one county. They included 6.4% in Lake County, down from 6.7%; 7.5% in Porter county, down from 7.6%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, down from 11.3%; 5.1% in Newton County, down from 7%; and 7.1% in Jasper County, no change.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 40.3%, data showed.

To date, 2,196,206 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,167,259 the previous day.

Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.