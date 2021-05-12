5 more people in NWI lost to COVID-19, updated data show

Another five residents of Northwest Indiana were reported dead from COVID-19, data updated Wednesday showed.
New deaths included four in Lake County and one in Jasper County, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health and the Porter County Health Department.
A total of 10 new deaths were reported across Indiana, bringing the total number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to 13,028.
New deaths were reported between April 25 and Tuesday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
To date, 1,550 people across Northwest Indiana have died since the pandemic began, following corrections to the previous day's totals. County totals include 974 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 211 in LaPorte County, 48 in Jasper County and 38 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 89,111 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections.
County totals included 53,835 in Lake County, up 65; 18,583 in Porter County, up 17; 11,948 in LaPorte County, up 20; 3,665 in Jasper county, up five; and 1,080 in Newton County, up two.
There were 852 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 731,810. New cases were reported Tuesday.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,821 cases, up six from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,427 cases, up five, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were down from the previous day in all but one county. They included 6.4% in Lake County, down from 6.7%; 7.5% in Porter county, down from 7.6%; 11.2% in LaPorte County, down from 11.3%; 5.1% in Newton County, down from 7%; and 7.1% in Jasper County, no change.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 40.3%, data showed.
To date, 2,196,206 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,167,259 the previous day.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
A mobile clinic is planned for 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday at Hobart High School, 2211 E. 10th Street.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.