6 more COVID-19 deaths bring Lake County total to 31

Six new COVID-19 deaths in Lake County were reported Tuesday, bringing the county total to 31 as the number of Hoosier lives lost approached 400.

The disease also has resulted in two deaths in Porter County, three in LaPorte County, and one each in Newton and Jasper counties, according to data released Tuesday by the Indiana State Department of Health.

Statewide, 387 people have died and 8,527 Hoosiers have tested positive for COVID-19. Data released Tuesday included 37 new deaths and 313 new confirmed cases reported to the state within a 24-hour period, officials said.

The deaths reported Tuesday occurred between March 15 and Monday. Data released Tuesday was current as of noon Monday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the State Department of Health.

The number of positive cases rose by 30 in Lake County, to a total of 819, the State Department of Health said.

Porter County officials were expected to release data about noon Tuesday. County officials reported 117 positive cases Monday.

The number of positive cases in LaPorte County rose to 36 on Tuesday, up from 34 a day before. Newton County also added two new cases, increasing from 27 on Monday to 29 on Tuesday.