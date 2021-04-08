Another 3 lost to COVID-19 in NWI, updated data show

Across Indiana there were 1,397 new cases, pushing the state's total to 694,836. New cases were reported between May 29, 2020 and Wednesday.

Across the state line, Calumet City had 3,444 cases, up 11 from the day before, and 39,195 tested. Lansing had 3,164 cases, up six, and 31,509 tested, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Positivity rates for all tests in NWI were at 6.3% in Lake County, up from 5.9% the day before; 8.1% in Porter County, up from 7.4%; 10.6% in LaPorte County, up from 10.1%; 7.1% in Newton County, up from 6.3%; and 10% in Jasper County, up from 9.5%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

ISDH has updated its vaccine dashboard to reflect the number of Hoosiers who have received the single-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

To date, 1,321,876 Hoosiers have been fully vaccinated against COVID-19, up from 1,291,190 the previous day, according to state health officials.