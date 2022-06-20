Another hot day expected Tuesday in Region, meteorologist says

Another hot day was expected Tuesday across the Region.

High temperatures Monday were in the low 90s and were expected to rise Tuesday into the upper 90s, said Matt Holiner, Times Media Co. chief meteorologist.

Valparaiso could see a high of 98 degrees Tuesday, which would smash the current high temperature record of 93 degrees set in 2002, he said.

Wind gusts of up to 25 mph were expected Tuesday, but breezy conditions likely will provide only minimal relief from the heat, Holiner said.

The heat index, or "feels like" temperature, could reach the low 100s in many areas by mid to late afternoon, he said.

Heat indexes could top 100 degrees in much of Lake and Newton counties and northern parts of Porter and LaPorte counties, according to the National Weather Service. Southern areas of Porter and LaPorte counties and Jasper County could see heat index values of 95 to 100 degrees.

Heat index values would have to reach 105 degrees for the weather service to issue a heat advisory, but Tuesday will still be an exceptionally hot day, Holiner said.

Those planning to spend time outside should wear lightweight, light-colored clothing, drink plenty of water and take breaks from the heat in the shade or air-conditioned environment, he said.

Residents should check on relatives and neighbors and never leave young children and pets unattended in vehicles, the weather service said.

A cold front was expected to arrive Tuesday night and could result in isolated showers and storms through Wednesday morning, Holiner said.

Wednesday's high temperatures were expected to rise into the mid-80s, which is normal for this time of year, he said.

Those in need of cooling centers Tuesday have several options.

In Hobart, cooling centers are open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Lake County Public Library, 100 Main St., and the PCC Meeting Room, 705 E. Fourth St. Residents age 55 and older can go to the Maria Reiner Center, 705 E. Fourth St.

In Merrillville, residents can visit Town Hall at 7820 Broadway and the Community Center at 6600 Broadway to cool off.

In Gary, three cooling centers open when temperatures reach 88 degrees or higher. The Ambridge Mann Pavilion at 2822 W. Fourth Ave. is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., the Calumet Township office at 1900 W. 41st Ave. is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Brother's Keeper is open from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In Hammond, the Jean Shepherd Community Center, 3031 J.F. Mahoney Drive; Lost Marsh clubhouse, 1001 129th St.; and Hammond Civic Center, 5825 Sohl Ave., are open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Whiting Public Library, 1735 Oliver St., and the Whiting YMCA, 1938 Clark St., are serving as cooling centers.

In Valparaiso, the Valparaiso Family YMCA at 1201 Cumberland Crossing Drive, the Banta Senior Center at 605 Beech St. and the Porter County Public Library at 103 Jefferson St. serve as cooling centers.

Michigan City is offering cooling centers from 8 a.m to 4 p.m. at the Michigan Fire and Training Center, 2510 E. Michigan Blvd., and Michigan City Police Department, 1201 E. Michigan Blvd.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.