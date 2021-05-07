Another Lake County resident dead from COVID-19, updated data show

One more Lake County resident was reported dead from COVID-19 on Friday, updated data showed.
The death was among 17 reported statewide, which pushed the total number of Hoosiers who have died from the virus to 12,983, according to statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health.
New deaths reported Friday occurred between April 21 and Thursday. All data was provisional and subject to change as more data is reported to the state.
In all, 1,539 people in Northwest Indiana have died from COVID-19 since the pandemic began, including 965 in Lake County, 283 in Porter County, 210 in LaPorte County, 47 in Jasper County and 34 in Newton County, ISDH and the Porter County Health Department reported.
A total of 88,456 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive, following corrections to the previous day's totals.
County totals included 53,461 in Lake County, up 106; 18,464 in Porter County, up 84; 11,821 in LaPorte County, up 48; 3,638 in Jasper County, up 12; and 1,072 in Newton County, up two.
There were 1,189 new cases reported across Indiana, pushing the state's count to 727,764.
Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,794 cases, up 11 from the previous day. Lansing reported 3,397 cases, up nine, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana shot up in all but one county. They included 7% in Lake County, down from 7.2% the day before; 8.9% in Porter County, up from 8.7%; 10.1% in LaPorte County, up from 9.5%; 6.8% in Newton County, up from 5.2%; and 6.3% in Jasper County, up from 5.8%.
Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.
The percentage of Indiana's total population who have been fully vaccinated increased to 38.1%, data showed.
To date, 2,077,914 have been fully vaccinated, up from 2,046,082 the previous day.
Hoosiers 16 and older can make an appointment to receive the COVID-19 vaccine by going to ourshot.in.gov or by calling 211.
Appointments and walk-ups are welcome at the former Roosevelt High School in Gary, which is offering both the Johnson & Johnson and Pfizer vaccines. The Gary clinic, which runs through June 2, is offering vaccinations from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. at 2401 Harrison St., Gary.
Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of its 124 pharmacies in the Hoosier State. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 locations in Indiana, including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.
The following mobile clinics also are planned:
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at the East Chicago school administration building, 1401 E. 144th St.
• 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Saturday at Wolf Lake Pavilion, 2324 Calumet Ave., Hammond.
• 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Thursday through Saturday at LaPorte Rural King, 1340 Ind. 2 West, LaPorte.
Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.