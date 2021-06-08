 Skip to main content
Another person dead from COVID-19 in LaPorte County
Another person dead from COVID-19 in LaPorte County

One person from Northwest Indiana — a LaPorte County resident — died from COVID-19, updated data provided Tuesday showed.

Meanwhile, another 10 deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,278 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health. 

New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday.

Positive case totals included 55,181 in Lake County, up 19; 19,055 in Porter County, up six; 12,364 in LaPorte County, up six; 3,850 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,119 in Newton County, no change, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

A total of 91,569 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 302 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 747,447. New cases were reported Monday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,962 cases, up four from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,498 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

Seven-day positivity rates in Northwest Indiana were up from the previous day in three of its five counties. They included 3.9% in Lake County, down from 4.1%; 3.5% in Porter County, down from 4.3%; 6.5% in LaPorte County, up from 6.2%; 8.7% in Newton County, up from 7.1%; and 6.5% in Jasper County, up from 5.7%.

Contact tracing can become difficult when the number exceeds 5%, and community spread is considered out of control when the positivity rate is greater than 10%.

A total of 44.7% of Indiana's total population has been fully vaccinated. That includes 2,602,304 Hoosiers 12 years old and up.

Walmart and Sam's Club now are offering walk-in coronavirus vaccine shots at all of their 124 pharmacies in Indiana. CVS also is accepting walk-in COVID-19 vaccination appointments at its more than 300 Hoosier locations., including in most cities and towns in Northwest Indiana.

Appointments can be scheduled at any of 55 hospitals and 91 local health departments across the state, with each site setting its own hours and days of service. All 92 Indiana counties have at least one vaccination site.

