Another person dead from COVID-19 in LaPorte County

One person from Northwest Indiana — a LaPorte County resident — died from COVID-19, updated data provided Tuesday showed.

Meanwhile, another 10 deaths were recorded statewide, which brought to 13,278 the number of Hoosiers to die from the respiratory disease to date, according to statistics from the Indiana State Department of Health.

New deaths were reported between Friday and Sunday.

Positive case totals included 55,181 in Lake County, up 19; 19,055 in Porter County, up six; 12,364 in LaPorte County, up six; 3,850 in Jasper County, up five; and 1,119 in Newton County, no change, statistics from ISDH and the Porter County Health Department showed.

A total of 91,569 Northwest Indiana residents have tested positive for the respiratory disease to date.

Across Indiana there were 302 new cases, pushing the state's overall total to 747,447. New cases were reported Monday.

All data was provisional and subject to change as more information is reported to the state.

Across the state line, Calumet City reported 3,962 cases, up four from the day before, and Lansing reported 3,498 cases, up two, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.