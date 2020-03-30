Be vigilant, report suspected coronavirus fraud, U.S. attorney's office says

HAMMOND — The U.S. attorney's office for the Northern District of Indiana stands ready to investigate possible cases of fraud related to the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Gary Bell has been assigned to coordinate these types of cases, spokesman Ryan Holmes.
If pertinent, possible fraud cases reported to a national hotline and will be assigned to the regional office, he said.
Possible fraud could include:
- Anyone selling fake testing kits, treatments or cures for COVID-19.
- Websites seeking donations for illegitimate or nonexistent COVID-19 charities.
- Fraudulent phone calls from individuals posing as health insurers seeking personal information.
- Phishing emails from entities posing as the Centers for Disease Control or the World Health Organization, which may contain malware.
- Robocalls offering medical supplies with no intent to deliver.
- Websites claiming to provide stimulus funds when consumers input their bank information.
- Fraudulent medical billing for procedures related to COVID-19.
- Threats to public officials advocating quarantines.
- Hoarding or price-gouging of necessary supplies.
- Threats to intentionally infect individuals with COVID-19.
To report suspected coronavirus fraud, call 219-937-5656 or 866-720-5721 or email disaster@leo.gov.
For information, visit www.justice.gov/coronavirus.
