Big snow, cold temps and hazardous roads could be on tap for this weekend
alert urgent

Snow partially covers a stop sign in this file photo.

 Connor Burge, file, The Times

Tuesday's snowfall was just a taste of something much bigger and colder to come this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

"The chances continue to increase for a significant winter storm to impact the area New Year's day and night with the potential of several inches of accumulating and blowing snow," the NWS said as part of a hazardous weather outlook.

"Travel may therefore become very hazardous due to snow covered roads and low visibilities," the report says.

Gov. Eric Holcomb and Indiana's top two health officials speak about COVID-19 in the Hoosier State on Dec. 29, 2021

The weather service encourages residents across the Region to stay up to date on the forecast if planning to travel.

In the wake of Saturday's storm potential, the weather service says some of the coldest air the Region has seen this winter season is expected to move into the area Sunday. Subzero wind chills are expected into early Monday morning.

Fog is expected to develop across the area Thursday night.

While Tuesday's snowfall was minimal, it proved challenging for motorists travelling on area highways, according to Indiana State Police.

State troopers responded to 18 property damage crashes and 10 slide-offs, and they assisted 13 motorists along Interstate 65, I-80 and I-94, Sgt. Glen Fifield said.

"Now that we have the dreaded first snow under our belts, hopefully the next snow event, we will all be prepared and our winter driving skills will return," he said.

A 22-year-old driver was killed Tuesday when his eastbound vehicle slid into oncoming traffic on a snowy section of U.S. 20 and was struck by two semi-trucks, LaPorte County police said.

