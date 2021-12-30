Big snow, cold temps and hazardous roads could be on tap for this weekend

Tuesday's snowfall was just a taste of something much bigger and colder to come this weekend, according to the National Weather Service.

"The chances continue to increase for a significant winter storm to impact the area New Year's day and night with the potential of several inches of accumulating and blowing snow," the NWS said as part of a hazardous weather outlook.

"Travel may therefore become very hazardous due to snow covered roads and low visibilities," the report says.

The weather service encourages residents across the Region to stay up to date on the forecast if planning to travel.

In the wake of Saturday's storm potential, the weather service says some of the coldest air the Region has seen this winter season is expected to move into the area Sunday. Subzero wind chills are expected into early Monday morning.

Fog is expected to develop across the area Thursday night.

While Tuesday's snowfall was minimal, it proved challenging for motorists travelling on area highways, according to Indiana State Police.