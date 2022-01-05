Blowing snow causes dangerous travel conditions; Lake effect snow to hit northern Region

Patches of blowing and drifting snow that began Tuesday night is expected to last through late Wednesday, causing ongoing travel hazards, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook warned of strong winds and drifting snow that is expected to continue Wednesday night, with an elevated excessive cold risk issued through Friday.

Gusty winds of up to 35 mph and blowing patches of snow has caused slick roads on Wednesday, especially on I-65 between Crown Point and Merrillville, the NWS said.

Crown Point Fire Rescue alerted of worsening road conditions Wednesday night in their area, stating north and south roads have been mainly impacted.

Indiana State Police said there have been some vehicle slide-offs along the area on the interstates, but no serious injury crashes or lane closures have occurred as of late Wednesday evening. ISP troopers advised drivers to use caution and to slow down.