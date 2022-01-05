 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Blowing snow causes dangerous travel conditions; Lake effect snow to hit northern Region
alert urgent

Blowing snow causes dangerous travel conditions; Lake effect snow to hit northern Region

crash snow

Crown Point Fire Rescue alerted of worsening road conditions Wednesday night in their area, stating north and south roads have been mainly impacted.

 Provided by Crown Point Fire Rescue

Patches of blowing and drifting snow that began Tuesday night is expected to last through late Wednesday, causing ongoing travel hazards, according to the National Weather Service.

A hazardous weather outlook warned of strong winds and drifting snow that is expected to continue Wednesday night, with an elevated excessive cold risk issued through Friday.

Gusty winds of up to 35 mph and blowing patches of snow has caused slick roads on Wednesday, especially on I-65 between Crown Point and Merrillville, the NWS said.



This episode of the "Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops" series takes viewers around Munster in the midst of the holiday season.

Indiana State Police said there have been some vehicle slide-offs along the area on the interstates, but no serious injury crashes or lane closures have occurred as of late Wednesday evening. ISP troopers advised drivers to use caution and to slow down.

According to the NWS, communities along Lake Michigan will likely see spots of lake effect snow and sub-zero wind chills through Thursday morning. The snowfall amount for the northeast area of the Region in and near LaPorte County is expected to be an inch or less through Thursday afternoon.

Lake effect snow is expected to continue Thursday afternoon into Friday morning, which could give portions of LaPorte County an additional 2 to 3 inches of accumulation.

Temperatures highs are not expected to top 15 degrees through Friday, however Saturday will see a slight warm-up with a high in the mid 30s and a low of 28 degrees, according to the NWS.

Saturday is predicted to bring a limited ice accumulation risk with light freezing rain or drizzle Saturday afternoon through the evening. 

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news. She is a graduate of Ball State University with a major in journalism and minor in anthropology. 219-933-4194, anna.ortiz@nwi.com

