Catholics welcomed back to Mass in June, Gary diocese says

MERRILLVILLE — After a year of being allowed to remain out of the pews because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Catholics across the Region will be welcomed back beginning June 11, the Diocese of Gary announced Friday.

"With the decrease of COVID-19 cases in our state, a widespread availability of vaccines, and guidance of public health officials, Bishop Robert J. McClory of the Diocese of Gary, along with the other bishops of Indiana, agreed that Catholic churches can safely accommodate more parishioners for Masses and lift the dispensation which has been in effect for more than a year," the diocese said.

"Effective June 11, the Solemnity of the Most Sacred Heart of Jesus, the general dispensation from the obligation to attend Mass is lifted throughout the state of Indiana," it was announced.

McClory encouraged the laity to reach out to their parish with any questions about specific needs, concerns or safety protocols.

"The celebration of the Eucharist at Mass is the source and summit of our life and mission as Catholics," McClory said.