Cold breaks record for January temps Wednesday, Thursday

Nanette Metz of Schererville created a display using pairs of jeans and shirts that were soaked in water and stationed on her lawn as sculptures. Metz's children, Mark Metz (left) and Torey Metz (right) pose with her cold-weather work of art.
Provided by Nanette Metz
As temperatures dip into negative territory this week, remember to look out for people who can't fend for themselves.
Extreme cold temperatures appear to have set records Wednesday and Thursday morning, according to the National Weather Service.
UPDATED: Map: Local Warming Centers
Communities in the Region may be offering warming centers due to the frigid temperatures. These locations have been used in the past as warming centers, but be sure to call ahead to verify hours.
Additional locations added due to the sub-zero temperatures:
The Valparaiso Police Department, 355 South Washington Street, will become a warming Center during the inclement weather Wednesday, Jan. 30 through Friday, Feb. 1 (9 a.m. through 10 p.m. on Wed and Thurs; and ending at 9 a.m. on Friday). Please enter through the front lobby of Police Station only.
Valparaiso YMCA, (219) 462-4185
1202 Cumberland Crossing, open Mon – Fri 5 a.m. – 10 p.m., Sat 7 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sun 11 a.m. – 6 p.m.
Porter County Public Library, Valparaiso Branch (219) 462-0524
103 Jefferson St., open Mon – Thurs 9 a.m. – 9 p.m., Fri 9 a.m. – 6 p.m., Sat 9 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Banta Activity Center (219) 462-1301
605 Beech St., open Mon – Fri 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Housing Opportunities (219) 548-2800 and after hours (219) 262-0054 is a place for emergency shelter for men or women (M,F 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., TWTh 8 a.m.-4 p.m.)
The Salvation Army of Michigan City will remain open through 7 a.m. Friday, Feb. 1 to serve as a warming shelter for anyone who needs relief from the extreme temperatures over the next few days.
Schererville Town Hall, 10 E Joliet St, Schererville
Bessie Owens Center, 4001 Alexander Ave., 219-391-8478
The previous record cold high and low temperatures for Chicago for Jan. 30 were 3 degrees and 15 below zero, respectively. Preliminary data show temperatures recorded in Chicago on Wednesday reached a "high" of 10 below zero and a low of 23 below zero.
It's the coldest weather seen in more than 30 years, when a high of minus 11 and a low of minus 21 were recorded Jan. 18, 1994, in Chicago.
Wednesday proved to be especially brutal for first-responders battling multiple fires throughout Northwest Indiana and NISPCO crews working to restore power to thousands of homes. While most residents spent the day indoors, some Regionites briefly took to the cold for fun, such as recreating weather-related experiments and creating Hoosier-esque works of art.
Nanette Metz, of Schererville, created a display using pairs of jeans, a Cubs shirt and a swimsuit that were soaked in water and stationed on her lawn as sculptures, testifying to the freezing temps. Between two pairs of standing frozen pants, she put out a sign that read, "Freezing our pants off in Indiana."
"It only took five minutes for them to freeze because of how cold it was," Metz said of her cold-weather composition.
Another record was broken Thursday, as temps fell below a previous record of minus 12 for Jan. 31, the weather service said.
In Valparaiso, record temps were recorded Thursday morning at minus 18 degrees, according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists said lows across Northwest Indiana were also around the minus 18 degrees mark.
At about 6 a.m., air temperatures ranged from 15 to 22 below zero across Northwest Indiana with wind chills from 30 to 40 degrees below zero. The air temperature and wind chill were minus 15 and minus 34 in Gary, minus 18 and minus 38 in Valparaiso, and minus 18 and minus 36 in Michigan City, according to the weather service.
By 8 p.m., temps rose to zero degrees in Gary, one degree in Valparaiso and zero degrees in Michigan City.
The alert level for unincorporated Porter County has been lowered to a travel advisory, which will be effective until further notice, according to an announcement from the Porter County government. Officials said residents should avoid traveling if possible and to exercise caution if they must drive due to slick streets and snow drifts.
Many schools and offices remained closed Thursday because of the extreme cold.
The South Shore Line commuter rail service will remain suspended Friday because of damage from a Wednesday's freight train derailment on Metra's line.
LaPorte County government offices will open two hours late Friday because of the weather and heating issues, officials said.
A warmup began about noon Thursday, but rising temperatures brought snowfall.
Snow began in the late afternoon, moving from west to east across the Chicago area. Forecasters predict an overnight accumulation of 1 to 4 inches, with heavier snowfall in Newton and Jasper counties.