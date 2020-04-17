COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Lake County; deaths statewide over 500

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

State health officials said Friday the number COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana rose to 54, while total confirmed cases in Lake County rose above the 1,000 mark.

Two new deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana, including one in Lake County and one in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.

A total of 519 Hoosiers have died after begin diagnosed with the disease, including 42 in Lake County, two in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, four in Newton County and one in Jasper County.

Deaths reported Friday occurred between April 3 and 16, officials said. Data reported Friday morning was up to date as of noon Thursday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the state.

A total of 10,154 positive cases have been reported statewide, up 642 — or nearly 7% — from totals reported Thursday.

Confirmed cases in Lake County increased by 54 — or about 5.5% — to 1,026.

Porter County Health Department officials reported 153 confirmed cases, up from 148 a day earlier. The total included a number of inmates at the Porter County Jail, officials said.