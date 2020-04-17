COVID-19 cases top 1,000 in Lake County; deaths statewide over 500

State health officials said Friday the number COVID-19 deaths in Northwest Indiana rose to 54, while total confirmed cases in Lake County rose above the 1,000 mark.
Two new deaths were reported in Northwest Indiana, including one in Lake County and one in Newton County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health.
A total of 519 Hoosiers have died after begin diagnosed with the disease, including 42 in Lake County, two in Porter County, five in LaPorte County, four in Newton County and one in Jasper County.
Deaths reported Friday occurred between April 3 and 16, officials said. Data reported Friday morning was up to date as of noon Thursday. All data was provisional and included only those cases reported to the state.
A total of 10,154 positive cases have been reported statewide, up 642 — or nearly 7% — from totals reported Thursday.
Confirmed cases in Lake County increased by 54 — or about 5.5% — to 1,026.
Porter County Health Department officials reported 153 confirmed cases, up from 148 a day earlier. The total included a number of inmates at the Porter County Jail, officials said.
Eleven Porter County residents diagnosed with COVID-19 were being treated at hospitals, and a total of 64 has recovered as of Friday, officials said. Porter County has been releasing case information separately from the state.
In LaPorte County, the number of positive cases rose by 19 to 129.
Newton County reported no change in its 20 confirmed cases in the 24-hour reporting period, and Jasper County saw an increase of 3 cases to a total of 22.
Lake County remained second only to Marion County for deaths and confirmed cases. Marion County reported 182 deaths and 3,518 positive cases Friday.
To the east, St. Joseph County reported seven deaths and 358 positive cases.
The number of Hoosiers tested for COVID-19 rose to 54,785, up by 3,718 or about 7% from a day earlier.
Those tested included 4,739 in Lake County, 1,134 in Porter County, 749 in LaPorte County, 93 in Newton County and 279 in Jasper County.
The state health department said testing supplies remain limited nationally, so it continues to support a targeted testing approach to focus on high-risk individuals.
More than 900 essential workers were tested last week at a drive-thru site outside Merrillville High School. Another drive-thru site this week was open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday at St. Timothy Community Church, 1600 W. 25th Ave., Gary.
The drive-thru testing sites initially were limited to health care workers, first responders and essential workers who had symptoms. No doctor's order is needed.
Dr. Kristina Box, Indiana's health commissioner, this week expanded testing at the state's drive-thru sites to anyone living with health care workers, first responders or essential workers and symptomatic individuals who are at higher risk because of obesity or other chronic health conditions.
People who do not meet the criteria should monitor their symptoms and call a health care provider if symptoms worsen so that their provider can determine whether testing is appropriate. Symptoms include cough, fever and especially shortness of breath, officials said.
To participate in a drive-thru testing site, bring a driver's license or other Indiana ID and documentation of place of employment, if necessary. Tests will be conducted as long as supplies last.
