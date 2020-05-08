COVID-19 cases likely to continue increasing as testing is expanded, health officer says

Lake County reported 74 additional cases, for a total of 2,359.

Indiana has expanded testing while allowing businesses across much of the state to reopen. Lake County is scheduled to begin reopening Monday.

As testing increases, the number of positive cases is likely to increase, said Dr. Chandana Vavilala, Lake County's health officer.

Other parameters, such as the severity of cases, number of hospitalizations, and availability of intensive care unit beds and ventilators, will provide officials with a better picture of when communities are prepared to reopen, she said.

Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 478 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Thursday.

The Lake County Health Department reported the following community totals Friday: Hammond, 374 cases, up 15 from a day before; Crown Point, 261, up four; Merrillville, 223, up six; Dyer, 192, up three; Hobart, 125, no change; Schererville, 115, up one; Munster, 107, no change; Highland, 61, up three; Griffith, 50, up two; "unknown," 47, up one; St. John, 38, no change; Cedar Lake, 37, no change; Lowell, 31, up one; Whiting, 29, no change; Lake Station, 28, no change; "other," 11, no change; Schneider, three, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.