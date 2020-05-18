COVID-19 cases rise in Lake; Neighboring counties see death toll uptick

More than 40 new coronavirus cases were reported in Lake County on Monday, as death tolls rose in neighboring Porter and LaPorte counties, according to new local and state health department data.
Lake County's case count increased to 2,886 from the weekend while Porter and LaPorte counties' case count rose by nine to 416 and one to 359, respectively.
LaPorte County's fatalities due to COVID-19 increased to 15, according to its local health department. In Porter County, where its local health department is tracking its own statistics, too, there have been 17 deaths. Porter County reported on Monday that 240 people have recovered.
Lake County's death toll remained at 140 on Monday, as did Newton and Jasper counties with one and nine deaths respectively. Newton and Jasper counties' total cases remained at 71 and 43, respectively.
To the east, neighboring St. Joseph County has 994 cases and 28 fatalities.
To date, 1,621 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, up from 1,607 reported the day before, according to ISDH. New fatalities were reported between Friday and Sunday.
A total of 28,255 cases have been reported across Indiana, up from 27,732 the previous day, according to ISDH.
The Lake County Health Department reported the following totals for its communities: Hammond, 490; Crown Point, 315; Merrillville, 252; Dyer, 206; Hobart, 186; Schererville, 130; Munster, 116; Highland, 75; Griffith, 59; Whiting, 50; St. John, 48; Cedar Lake, 46; Lowell, 41; Lake Station, 35; Schneider, three; New Chicago, one. Totals include only residents of each community, not those being treated in medical facilities in those towns, officials said.
The Lake County Health Department lists 55 cases as "unknown" and 11 as "other."
Gary, which operates its own health department, had a total of 534 cases and 16 deaths, officials said Friday. East Chicago, which also has its own health department, reported 243 cases and seven deaths on Friday.
The Porter County Health Department reported the following totals for its townships: Portage, 174; Center, 91; Washington, 47; Westchester, 31; Liberty, 21; Union 19; Boone, 13; Porter, seven; Pine, three; Pleasant, five; Morgan, four; and Jackson, one.
The LaPorte County Health Department reported the following totals for its communities: Michigan City, 84; LaPorte, 68; Westville, 15; Union Mills, four; Trail Creek, three; Kingsford Heights, two; and Rolling Prairie, two. Hanna, Mill Creek and Wanatah each had one case.
The Westville Correctional Facility has 173 positive cases, which accounts for more than half of LaPorte County's total. The Indiana State Prison in Michigan City has 14 cases.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 8,406 cases and 480 deaths. Lake County ranks second in both categories.
A total of 183,912 Hoosiers have been tested across Indiana with a 15.4% positivity rate.
Data released Monday morning by the state was up to date as of midnight Sunday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
Kyle Palinca
Clarisa Smith
Ryan Ruthrauff
Benjamin Sida
Suzanne J. Sankowski
The Wilks
Robert MacNeill
Casey Jankowski
Ricky Westerhoff
Zooey Yates
Ellie Gerstner
Megan Sterk
Don Wirick
Hunter Savka
Dylan Lenburg
Brian Brophy
Trey Girolimon
Milo Croll
Josh and AJ Graper
Adam Graper
Oley Newberry
Nicole Kman
Jim Baze
Adam and Stephanie Daniel
Dominic Jovanoski
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.