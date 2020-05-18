COVID-19 cases rise in Lake; Neighboring counties see death toll uptick

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

More than 40 new coronavirus cases were reported in Lake County on Monday, as death tolls rose in neighboring Porter and LaPorte counties, according to new local and state health department data.

Lake County's case count increased to 2,886 from the weekend while Porter and LaPorte counties' case count rose by nine to 416 and one to 359, respectively.

LaPorte County's fatalities due to COVID-19 increased to 15, according to its local health department. In Porter County, where its local health department is tracking its own statistics, too, there have been 17 deaths. Porter County reported on Monday that 240 people have recovered.

Lake County's death toll remained at 140 on Monday, as did Newton and Jasper counties with one and nine deaths respectively. Newton and Jasper counties' total cases remained at 71 and 43, respectively.

To the east, neighboring St. Joseph County has 994 cases and 28 fatalities.

To date, 1,621 Hoosiers have died from the respiratory disease, up from 1,607 reported the day before, according to ISDH. New fatalities were reported between Friday and Sunday.

A total of 28,255 cases have been reported across Indiana, up from 27,732 the previous day, according to ISDH.